Robert Harrison will start as Yakima’s new city manager on Sept. 1.
The Yakima City Council unanimously agreed to presented contract terms with a 6-0 vote Tuesday. Council member Jason White was absent.
Harrison was Renton’s chief administrative officer from 2018 until May and served as Issaquah city administrator for eight years.
Before that, he was city manager in Wyoming, Ohio, city administrator/clerk/treasurer in Mosinee, Wisconsin (1996-98), and assistant to the city administrator in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (1995-96).
Harrison’s contract sets his base annual salary at $207,000. He’ll also be allotted $400 monthly for vehicle reimbursement, up to $10,000 for relocation expenses, 80 hours of personal time off at the start of his service, accrued personal leave, paid holidays, and health and retirement benefits.
Harrison was one of four finalists for the position. Finalists were interviewed by community members and city staff. The finalist pool included Harrison, Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell, Paso Robles, California, Public Works Director Dick McKinley, and current Yakima Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff.
The Yakima City Council interviewed the finalists during a special meeting on July 8. At the conclusion of that meeting, the Yakima City Council voted to enter into negotiations with Harrison.
He’ll replace interim city manager Alex Meyerhoff, who has served the city since November, and the city’s previous city manager Cliff Moore, who left the position in August 2019.
Mayor Patricia Byers thanked Meyerhoff for his service, saying he had done a good job steering the city through new council members joining the council and the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said she was looking forward to working with Harrison, a sentiment echoed by other council members present.