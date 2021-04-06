Updated 1:30 p.m.: Officials said the courthouse is safe, and police are in the process of reopening roads.
Updated 1 p.m.: Streets are blocked off around the federal courthouse in downtown Yakima after a suspicious package was found this morning.
Horace Ward, Yakima Valley Emergency Management operations manager, said the package was found by an X-ray machine early this morning as part of mail screening. As precaution, the courthouse and surrounding buildings were evacuated.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; U.S. Marshal’s Office; Yakima police and fire; and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are responding. The Richland Police Department bomb squad and ordnance disposal specialists from the Yakima Training Center also are on scene, Ward said.
“We’re all hanging tight at a safe distance and hoping they can remedy the situation,” he said.
The courthouse is at 25 South Third Street in Yakima, and surrounding streets are blocked off.
