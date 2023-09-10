UPDATE: Both I-82 eastbound and SR 821 have reopened at 1:50 p.m.
A brush fire burning just south of Ellensburg closed eastbound Interstate 82 and State Route 821 in both directions for several hours between Ellensburg and Selah on Sunday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.
The road closures, beginning at milepost 3 on I-82, were announced just after 11:30 a.m. by WSDOT officials. Both had reopened by 1:50 p.m., although there were heavy traffic delays, according to the WSDOT real time travel map.
Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Joe Smillie said the fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Sunday near milepost 11 on I-82. That is near the westernmost Yakima Training Center exit.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the fire was roughly 300 acres, Smillie said, with four engines, a bulldozer and four aircraft battling the blaze.
An estimate of how much of the wildfire is contained was not available, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.