Updated 4 p.m.: A semi-truck driver was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 82 in Yakima that shut down several highway exits, officials said.
First responders were called at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Interstate 82 and North First Street, where a semi-truck and trailer carrying milk rolled off the overpass and landed on North First Street, according to a news release from the Yakima Fire Department. The truck ripped open with contents spilling onto the street, it said.
No other vehicles were involved. The driver, Dale D. Lewis, 60, of Sunnyside died at the scene, according to information from the Washington State Patrol. He failed to negotiate a curve and rolled over the cement barrier, the WSP said. The cause is under investigation.
The crash closed the eastbound U.S. Highway 12 ramp to North First Street, the westbound I-82 ramp, and the State Route 823 ramp to North First Street through the morning. A section of North First Street that closed was back open by mid-afternoon.
Joye Redfield-Wilder, a spokesperson for the state Department of Ecology, said environmental impact from the crash should be minimal.
“About 6,000 gallons of milk went into the storm drain, which goes to the river,” Redfield-Wilder said. “With so much water in the river, which is at high flood stage, it’s not likely to have a major impact.”
There was also little oil or diesel fuel leakage from the truck, she added. The diesel fuel remaining in the truck’s fuel tank was pumped out.
