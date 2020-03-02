Kristina Ernest will speak about how road infrastructure affects ecology in Washington state as part of a visiting lecture series March 10 in Yakima.
Ernest is a biology professor at Central Washington University, and her research focuses on population and community ecology. She is investigating ecological connectivity of pika populations in the central Washington Cascades across Interstate 90.
Pikas are small, mountain-dwelling mammals that resemble rabbits, but with shorter ears.
She will describe how wildlife passages can help reconnect populations that are divided by roads, focusing on crossings on I-90, according to a news release.
The free presentation will be at 7 p.m. March 10 at Glenn Anthon Hall, Building 4, Room 215 at Yakima Valley College.
The series is presented by YVC in collaboration with the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.