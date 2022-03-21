The Yakima River Canyon portion of State Route 821 will be closed to through traffic on Saturday, April 2, 2022, for the 20th running of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon.
The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release. On the north end, through traffic will be turned away at Thrall Road, just north of the entrance to the canyon. On the south end, the closure extends to the truck turnout just north of Sundown M Ranch.
Recreationists and canyon residents can get special passes that allow access. The Washington State Patrol will enforce a 25 mph speed limit while runners are on the course.
