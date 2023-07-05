An evacuation order for the area near the Selah Cliffs Fire has been downgraded to Level 1 as U.S. Bureau of Land Management crews contain the blaze.
Residents in the area north of Selah Creek Drive, east of State Route 821 and south of Graffiti Cave, were given a Level 3 evacuation order, which means leave immediately, early Wednesday.
Tony Miller, director of Yakima Valley Emergency Management, said the order was changed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a Level 1, which means people can stay but must keep an eye on fire conditions.
State Route 821 through the Yakima Canyon reopened at 12:21 p.m. after closing because of the fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Miller said the BLM brought in a helicopter and hand crews to work on the fire, while bulldozers from the Yakima Training Center have carved firebreaks around the affected homes and the fire, which he said was at 75 to 100 acres. The fire started near the Selah Cliffs nature preserve.
Miller said a crew from the Selah Fire Department is there, and firefighters are hoping to do mop-up operations at the fire Wednesday. The cause wasn't immediately available.
Other July 4 fires
The fire was one of several that kept local fire crews busy on Independence Day.
Yakima firefighters responded to multiple fires Tuesday, including a garage fire in Union Gap and vegetation fires around the city, Shift Cmdr. David Stark said.
Crews responded to a fire at Target at 2 a.m. in shopping carts outside the store that caused damage to the outside of the store. Stark said firefighters went inside to see if the fire had burned into the building, but there was no interior damage.
Stark said it does not appear that fireworks were a factor in that fire.
