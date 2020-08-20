Eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 have reopened after three days of being shut down for road repair work near the Stampede Pass interchange near Hyak, the state Department of Transportation reports.
The shut down was prompted by broken concrete in the roadbed about nine miles east of Snoqualmie Pass, according to a news release from the department.
During the 70-hour shutdown, drivers were directed around the construction site, which led to traffic delays eastbound. The lanes reopened to traffic at just before 7 a.m. Thursday, one day ahead of schedule.
Originally, the work was planned in the fall. Maintenance crews spent several weeks in late July patching broken concrete panels, but the roadway continued to fall apart and became a safety concern. The project was accelerated and work began Sunday night.