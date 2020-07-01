State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon reopened Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire scorched more than 400 acres of arid brush and grass between Ellensburg and Yakima.
The Big Horn fire was first reported around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7 miles south of Ellensburg. Firefighters on the scene Wednesday were confident about the day's progress.
"We're doing well, we're catching the fire. We've got lots of resources (and) minimal issues," said Jeff Dimke, fire management officer for the Bureau of Land Management.
Crews from the BLM, state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Kittitas County Fire District 1 responded. The cause wasn't immediately available.