Repairs to bridge decks, fixing sections of pavement, the installation of roundabouts and new coats of paint for bridges are among the Washington state Department of Transportation projects planned this summer in the Yakima Valley and adjacent areas.
The construction season began this past week with paving of the Selah Creek Rest Area entrance ramp on eastbound Interstate 82, and bridge deck repairs on the highway just south of Union Gap, said Summer Derrey, spokesperson for WSDOT’s South Central region.
“With work taking place in several locations throughout the region, it will be important for travelers to stay updated on latest developments and closures and to plan ahead for delays or added congestion,” Derrey wrote in a news release.
“Much of this work can only take place during the warm, dry summer months so there is a small window for all the projects and it’s not always possible to stagger the work regionwide,” she added.
Besides the projects listed below, WSDOT crews also will complete maintenance and preservation work to help maintain the condition of the state infrastructure, Derrey said.
Scheduled projects
The following Yakima Valley projects begin this spring (or may have already started) and will run throughout the summer and into the fall. Scheduled start and completion times are subject to change.
For a complete list of WSDOT projects in the South Central region, visit wsdot.com and click on the “Real Time Travel Map” link.
• Interstate 82 Selah Creek Bridge paving project
Underway, continues through fall.
Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will take place to repair bridge joints and install pavement markings. Paving on this area was completed in fall 2022.
• U.S. Highway 97 Dry Creek area paving project
Begins in June, continues through fall.
This project repaves U.S. 97 south of Toppenish near Status Pass. There will be flagger-controlled alternating traffic weekdays in both directions of this 11-mile section.
• U.S. Highway 12 Gordon Road bridge deck repair
Begins in July, continues through fall 2024.
Westbound bridge deck repair will take place on U.S. 12 between the North First Street and North 16th Avenue exits in Yakima. During construction, traffic will be open in each direction on U.S. 12 by shifting one lane of traffic onto the adjacent eastbound bridge.
Crews will also be repairing the westbound off-ramp to North First Street. Access entering and exiting North First Street in Yakima will be limited at times, but alternate routes will be available.
• U.S. 97/Jones Road roundabout construction
Begins in July, continues through fall.
Just north of Wapato, U.S. 97 will remain open while a new roundabout is constructed. Access to Jones Road will be closed at times and travelers can detour on local roads.
• State Route 241, retrofit bridges in Mabton
Begins in July, continues through fall 2025.
This project will remove the weight restrictions and restore the structural integrity of the Mabton bridges. The contractor will first widen three intersections along the detour route: Grandview Pavement Road and Hornby Road, Chase Road and Hornby Road, and South Euclid Road and Chase Road.
Once the intersections are widened, the contractor will close the bridges in Mabton, and drivers will then need to use the detour and use the Euclid Road Bridge to cross the Yakima River. The detour will add an additional 15 minutes of travel time. The closure will start after the Wheeler Gas Station.
• U.S. 12 Naches to Old Naches Highway paving
Begins in July, continues through fall.
This project repaves six miles of U.S. 12 between Naches and Yakima. Daytime single-lane closures in both directions will take place.
