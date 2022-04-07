Periodic, temporary road closures are planned at South Naches Road and Powerhouse Road over the next several weeks as work on the Nelson Dam continues.
The closures will start at 6 a.m. and end by 4 p.m., according to a news release from the city. The closures are scheduled for the following dates, starting Wednesday:
- April 13
- April 19
- April 29
- May 5
Work scheduled to begin next week includes pouring concrete for a new fish screen structure for the dam, which is being replaced to improve fish passage and recreation and reduce flooding risks. The dam is located near U.S. 12 and Powerhouse Road.
Closure and work schedules are subject to change daily depending on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies, the release said.
