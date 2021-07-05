When summer temperatures climb to record levels, as they did last week, Yakima Valley’s rivers, lakes and irrigation canals offer tempting relief.
But officials with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Yakima Fire Department warn that those waters can also be dangerous to those who are inexperienced, intoxicated or overconfident, and urge caution — and life jackets — when going out on any water.
“It might be fun and enjoyable, but there are dangers,” said YFD Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez.
The fire department has a technical rescue team that can perform water rescue in the rivers and lakes in the city. The sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit patrols area waters looking for people in distress, as well as impaired boat operators.
Yakima County has 288 miles of waterways, including Bumping and Rimrock lakes, and parts of the Yakima, Naches, Tieton and Columbia rivers. And that does not count some of the smaller lakes and ponds around the county. Rodriguez and Deputy Scott Swallow with the sheriff’s marine unit said those waters can also be deadly, due to underwater obstacles, swift currents and cool temperatures.
“Bumping Lake was 60 degrees two weeks ago. That’s a shock to the system,” especially when the air temperature is at the record-setting levels Yakima County experienced recently, Swallow said.
This year, there have been four area drownings. In March, Chandler Clark Radley, 22, of Selah was found drowned in the Naches River, four days after he ran off from a motor vehicle crash following a high-speed chase. A 31-year-old Renton man drowned at Bumping Lake on June 18 while paddleboarding. A 3-year-old boy drowned in the Yakima River near Toppenish.
And Gary Wolf, 50, of Yakima was found in Lake Aspen June 27 by fishermen. Authorities believe that Wolf had drowned several days earlier.
There are also rescues of people who get stuck on a bar in the middle of the river or are swept a considerable distance downriver.
Rodriguez said the Naches and Yakima rivers are dangerous because of a combination of swift water and underwater obstacles.
“Moving water is very, very powerful. It is easy to get swept away if you are not paying attention,” Rodriguez said. “In the water bordering Yakima, there are things like trees and rebar that can hook your swimming suit and drag you under.”
He said there’s about one or two people a year who drown after getting caught on underwater debris.
Life jackets a must
Ideally, Swallow said people should get a pass for a public pool but need to use common sense if they decide to swim in rivers or lakes.
In the river, for example, Swallow said people should consider staying away from the main channel and instead stick to the still, sheltered areas fairly close to shore.
Regardless of whether it’s a river or lake, people who are recreating on the water should wear life jackets.
Rodriguez said the fire department has loaner life jackets provided by the firefighters’ union at the fire stations at 511 N. 40th Ave. and 7707 Tieton Drive. The department asks that people return the jackets when they’re done so others can borrow them.
Children should be supervised around any body of water, the two added.
Swallow’s marine unit was on the water this holiday weekend as part of “Operation Dry Water,” watching for impaired boaters as well as people operating boats in an unsafe manner. On Saturday, Swallow and Sgt. Nate Boyer were patrolling the Columbia River near Desert Aire.
Washington state requires boat operators to have a boater’s education card.
Stay away from canals
There’s one type of water body that Swallow said is a hard no-go.
“Don’t jump into canals,” Swallow said. While the surface of the canal may look placid, it has a swift undercurrent, he said, and some canals are lined with concrete, making getting out difficult.
Someone in a canal can easily be swept into a culvert or siphon where escape is impossible, even for an experienced swimmer. Swallow said four experienced divers — two pulling out abandoned cars and two rescue divers who went in after them — drowned in a Roza Canal siphon near Zillah in 1997.