Recreation on public land around Rimrock Lake and the Tieton River south of U.S. Highway 12 will open in time for Labor Day weekend.
The area has been closed to public access because of the Schneider Springs Fire, 18 miles northwest of Naches, which was caused by lightning on Aug. 3.
The area south of Highway 12 will open at noon Thursday, Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton said at the virtual public meeting Tuesday. The change only applies to Forest Service land. Forest closure orders are different than evacuation levels, which cover private land.
Recreational activities such as rafting will be allowed on the river. The lake will also be open, although it is still being used for aerial operations, Stockton said.
“We may have to clear folks off of there if we need to use the lake,” Stockton said.
The peninsula will remain closed so aircraft can use the airstrip and personnel can access the helicopter base, he said.
The change comes at an opportune time for Labor Day weekend camping, and for rafting during the annual "flip flop" on the Tieton River, which draws people from around the state.
Highway 12 and State Route 410 are open, but those and other roads are still being used by firefighters and crews assigned to the fire. Fire information officer Kate White said drivers should remain careful and cautious throughout the holiday weekend as firefighters use those roads to move heavy equipment.
The forest closure order on the east edge of the Schneider Springs Fire will be shifted to align with the Naches River. The river will be accessible from State Route 410 for recreational activities, but all areas south and west of the Naches River will remain closed, Stockton said.
U.S. Forest Service land around Bumping Lake and the Bumping River Road corridor will remain closed as the fire is still burning in that area, Stockton said.
The wilderness area north of Bumping Lake also will reopen at noon on Thursday, he said.
Stockton said the rest of the areas still included in the closure order are likely to remain closed through the fall.
The fire was 83,657 acres, or 130 square miles, as of Wednesday. It gained 1,425 acres from the day before. The fire was at 8% containment with 865 personnel responding, the daily fire report said.
Weather
A brief period of cool temperatures and higher levels of relative humidity ended on Wednesday, with higher temperatures and drying conditions in the forecast, the incident meteorologist said. There is no rain in the forecast.
A fire behavior analyst said the focus is currently on southwest corner of the fire near Rattlesnake Creek. That area still has fuels available to burn, and fire activity may increase with upcoming weather changes, the analyst said.
The smoke outlook on Wednesday showed moderate air quality levels with improving conditions in the afternoon. Moderate smoke was expected to return overnight.
Evacuations
Evacuation notices remain unchanged. The Bumping River corridor is under a Level 2 "be set" notice. Level 1 "get set" notices are in place along Highway 12 and from the "Y" to Bumping River Road.