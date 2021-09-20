A 59-year-old Richland man was killed when he drove into a fence 15 miles east of Moxee, the Washington State Patrol said.
About 11:30 a.m. Monday, Robert A. Bishop was driving a 2017 freight truck with a trailer east on State Route 24 when he drove off the road and struck a fence, a state patrol news release said.
Bishop died at the scene, the release said.
