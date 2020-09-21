The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office logged more than 150 use-of-force incidents a year between 2016 and 2019, with Native Americans involved at a disproportionate rate.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reviewed the office’s use-of-force data for this year, use-of-force review logs back through 2015, and numerous case incident reports through public records requests. An analysis of those documents found:
• Although Native Americans make up an estimated 6% of Yakima County’s population, they were involved in almost 16% of logged use-of-force incidents by sheriff’s deputies in 2019. The totals were 19% in 2018, 12% in 2017, and 13% in 2016.
• From Jan. 1 through June 15 of this year, the Sheriff’s Office logged 81 incidents of force. The department recorded 296 incidents last year, 173 in 2018, 183 in 2017, 159 in 2016 and 207 in 2015.
• The most common types of force used this year were hands-on physical force, handcuffing, use of Tasers and canines. The Sheriff’s Office does not use carotid control, commonly called chokeholds, although the policy allows for it in limited circumstances.
Questions about use of force and race have abounded nationwide since before the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident who died after a white officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest in May.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said the office’s policy manual, called Lexipol, is used by 30 of 39 counties in the state.
“I feel confident that our deputies’ use of force is average or less than average compared to other agencies,” he said. “We rarely get complaints about use of force and want to keep it that way.”
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office switched to using a new data system for logging citizen complaints, administrative complaints, commendations and use of force incidents on Jan. 1. Deputies hope the new system, called Blue Teams and also used by the Yakima Police Department, will help streamline and standardize reporting.
Udell said he expects his office’s use-of-force policies to be of public interest, regardless of high-profile incidents, since deputies’ actions and responsibilities have the potential to deprive people of their lives and liberties.
“The public needs to be aware of our use-of-force policies and how it affects the way we deal with people,” he said.
Chuck Reasons, a professor in the law and justice department at Central Washington University, said videos recorded by citizens, providing the public with unfiltered views of excessive use of force by officers around the country, have sparked scrutiny.
“The police have a lot of responsibility, but they also have a lot of power. It’s right for us to be concerned,” he said. “This is not new, but we’re paying attention now. They have to be held accountable.”
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office’s use-of-force policy notes that “deputies shall use only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the deputy at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose.” The policy says deputies are often forced to make split-second decisions, with limited information in uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances, and that nothing in the policy “requires a deputy to retreat or be exposed to possible physical injury before applying reasonable force.”
In 2019, citizens filed two complaints against deputies for excessive force. Both were investigated and determined to be unfounded, with no discipline for deputies, said Lt. Chad Peterschick.
“In my 25 years with Yakima Sheriff’s Office, I certainly don’t recall a sustained finding of an excessive use of force,” Peterschick said. “It is just not part of our culture here.”
According to the 2020 data, deputies reported six incidents where people ended up with abrasions or lacerations from the use-of-force applications, six incidents where people had minor injuries, three incidents where people had moderate injuries, and 48 incidents where people had no injuries.
In seven incidents this year, people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The data also notes that in six incidents, deputies reported abrasions, pain, and minor or moderate injuries from their interactions with people where they used force. In three incidents, deputies received treatment at a hospital.
Use-of-force policy and Native Americans
The eastern edge of the Yakama Nation spans 1.3 million acres, including tribal and nontribal land. While the Yakama Nation took over a bulk of civil and criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in 2016 in a process called retrocession, sheriff deputies are frequently called to assist with calls.
Three municipalities on reservation land — the cities of Toppenish and Wapato and the town of Harrah — are under state authority. While Toppenish and Wapato have their own police departments, Harrah relies on the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
Native Americans were involved in 121 of the 811 logged use-of-force incidents by the sheriff’s office in the past four years, for an average of 15%. They make up 6% of the county’s population. Data involving other races was proportional with the population.
Peterschick, the sheriff’s office lieutenant, noted that deputies who respond to calls for assistance near or on the reservation do so in municipalities that have higher concentrations of Native Americans than other locations in the county. Demographic data from 2019 puts Wapato’s population at 18% Native American, Toppenish’s at 4% and Harrah’s at 20%.
Udell said he quite frankly didn’t know why Native Americans were disproportionately represented in logged incidents of force. The sheriff said his office has a good relationship with both tribal police and with many enrolled tribal members.
“That would be a tough one to answer, because we work very closely with the tribes and there are no complaints,” Udell said. “We work hard to protect that relationship. We get called, and we respond.”
The Yakama Nation’s police department did not respond with comment for this story.
Peterschick, the sheriff’s office lieutenant, said one unintended result of retrocession is that enrolled members who commit crimes don’t always believe sheriff’s deputies have the authority to arrest them. Their noncompliance can increase the level of force deputies feel they need to use, he said.
“For some members of the criminal element, they believe the tribe’s cops and courts are going to take care of them and that they don’t need to respond to deputies or listen,” Peterschick said. “They don’t believe we have any authority.”
Use of force against Native Americans in 2019 included Tasers and firearms drawn and pointed (but not used), forced entry into residences, using physical force to get people into patrol vehicles or handcuffs, vehicle pins, and canines deployed to track people.
They also included the use of stun guns and pepper spray, closed fist strikes, arm bars, and takedowns. One incident involving a deputy’s dog resulted in a bite; the case was referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which declined to release details.
In a significant number of the incidents involving Native Americans, the use of force was deputies having their service firearms at a “low ready” position, meaning the firearm was out but not directly pointed at anyone, after spotting and chasing stolen vehicles.
Peterschick said deputies respond to many reports of stolen cars in the Lower Valley, including on reservation land.
“The rez is huge,” he said. “For people of the criminal element, who want to get from one point to another, they don’t want to walk. It’s easier to steal a car.”
Peterschick said the sheriff’s office has since removed “low ready” from what constitutes a use of force for 2020. He said approaching a stolen vehicle with a firearm at low ready is standard, as a stolen vehicle is a felony and the people inside the vehicle pose an unknown danger to deputies.
The suspects “may have just taken the car to get from point A to point B, or they may have just left the scene of a homicide they committed,” Peterschick said. “Until that unknown is resolved, law enforcement officers will have their weapons drawn and at the low ready to be ready for a lethal confrontation.”
‘Fight or flight’
On March 16, 2019, a deputy in a marked patrol vehicle spotted a stolen vehicle getting gas at the Yakamart in Toppenish and flashed the vehicle’s lights. The driver then tore off, ripping the hose from the gas pump, and led the deputy on a chase in which speeds reached 120 mph. The pursuit ended when the driver collided head-on with another patrol car at a roundabout on I-82 in Union Gap.
The only force logged for that incident involved the deputies approaching the crashed vehicle with their weapons drawn to low ready; all three people inside the vehicle exited with their hands up and complied with the deputies’ orders.
But some 2019 pursuits involving Native Americans ended with a use of force.
In April, a deputy spotted a stolen Acura with no license plates and activated his sirens and lights. The driver then sped up to 80 mph, veered into a crosswalk in a school zone where the car almost hit a woman and a child, then bounded through a field before becoming mired in mud.
As deputies approached, the three people inside the stolen vehicle fled. A responding deputy caught up with one person, a 19-year-old enrolled tribal member, and “pushed her down to the ground and ordered her not to move,” according to the incident report.
The same deputy then cornered the driver, who turned “with his hands up at his chest as if he was going to attempt to fight,” according to the incident report. The deputy then used a stun gun without verbal warning, according to the incident report.
“I did not have time to announce that I intended to deploy my Taser as I was in foot pursuit, and I only had a matter of seconds to react,” the deputy wrote in the incident report.
Carl Hendrickson, the sheriff’s chief criminal deputy, noted that people will often resist arrest as part of a “fight or flight” response, particularly when people know they have warrants or will go to jail if arrested. The man in the stolen Acura incident had a Department of Corrections felony warrant for escape.
“A lot of these guys, they feel they don’t have anything to lose,” Hendrickson said. “The charges for resisting arrest are minor compared to what they are getting arrested on and so will be dropped, whereas that’s their last chance to escape.
“It’s also a badge of honor for some of these guys who end up in jail to tell people they fought the cops,” he added.
Hendrickson said deputies sometimes choose to use force if they’re engaged in one-on-one struggles with suspects for their own safety. But he said a much desired trait of deputies is the “silver tongue,” or the ability to de-escalate situations.
“It’s not to our advantage to have to use force,” he said. “If I’m in a fight, I might lose. And what does that mean on my end? I could die.”
National concern
Reasons, the CWU professor, said videos of the Minneapolis officer’s restraint of Floyd contributed significantly to the national outcry about officer use of force.
“The saying is that a picture is worth a thousand words,” Reasons said. “Floyd is helpless, he’s asking for help, he can’t breathe, and you have an officer kneeling on his neck, posing like a hunter. This is a totally helpless person, and there is a clear lack of empathy on the officer’s part.”
He added that the public’s new awareness of disparities in health care, housing and economic opportunity for people of color, as highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, also has added to public outrage in the wake of Floyd’s death.
But drastic moves, such as defunding the police or eliminating certain restraints from officers’ tools, might not be in the public’s best interest, he said.
“Some people feel they have to either be for the police or the protesters, they feel forced to pick, but that’s a false choice,” he said. “The response has been emotional, not fact-based, and that can’t bring about the change that’s wanted.”
Reasons said a comprehensive report on policing in the 21st century, commissioned during the Obama administration, outlined best-practice reform that could help the nation’s policing become more effective and community-oriented. That report has largely been ignored by the current administration, he said.
“The federal government does have a responsibility for setting out broad guidelines, which they haven’t really done,” Reasons said. “Let’s look at what we know, and not just our gut instinct.”
Udell said he doesn’t anticipate changes in his office’s use-of-force policy, which he says is based on best practices and legal rulings. But he finds certain requests from the public, including the defunding of police, to be concerning.
“Law enforcement in this country is rarely funded to meet its needs. Cutting agencies potentially can put communities at high risk,” he said. “I have trouble understanding proposed changes to policing that will cost some their lives.”
Udell said that changes to policing, such as eliminating carotid controls, need to be thoughtful and not in “a knee-jerk fashion to incidents that are statistically extremely rare.”
Eliminating techniques available to law enforcement in dangerous situations could actually force deputies and officers to use more intense levels of force and have other unintended consequences, he said.
“If boundaries are developed that limit how effective we are, injuries will go up and ultimately those thinking of a law enforcement career will move on,” Udell said. “This is a big deal, and if poorly researched rules are made based on those very rare instances, our communities will suffer.”