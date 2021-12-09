Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A mom who just reunited with her children is living in her own apartment and could use kitchen items, bedding and Christmas decorations to add some cheer.
The youngest child, a 5-month-old girl, is in need of clothing for 3- to 6-month-olds, a car seat cover, a snowsuit and winter boots. Mom thinks she would also like some learning toys.
Her 5-year-old daughter is in need of size 6 shirts and pants, size 11 shoes and socks, a winter coat and boots, hat, gloves and a snowsuit. She would also love some dolls this holiday season.
Along with size 6 shirts and pants and size 13 shoes, her 6-year-old son could also use a winter coat and boots, hat, gloves and snowsuit. He would also appreciate bathtub toys, cars and Pokemon items.
Mom would appreciate a coat and shirts in size 2X, size 22 pants and a hat and gloves.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.