Florescka Nina Lopez kept her parents busy as usual Thursday. During an afternoon gathering in Yakima, the 2-year-old tried to climb a concrete pillar, left one shoe in the grass and then decided to remove the other one.
Ramón and Jessica Lopez didn’t mind. There was much to catch Florescka’s eye and a lot to enjoy at Yakima County’s 11th Reunification Celebration. They were there together as a family — the very reason for the ceremony outside the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center.
“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be here,” said Lopez — who, along with being a mom, is a surgical tech student at Yakima Valley College. “I’m proud to be the woman I am today.”
The ceremony returned after organizers couldn’t hold it the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony celebrated 17 families, which included 20 parents and 43 children, who reunified over the last two years after parents worked through dependency and learned better parenting skills.
It was sponsored by local organizations that support Yakima County families in recovery. They included Triumph Treatment Center and its Parent and Child Advocacy program. The last reunification celebration was dedicated to LaShaunda Harris, who worked in the PCAP program. Harris, who died in May 2019, was passionate about supporting and reuniting families.
Her colleagues and friends remembered Harris on Thursday with touches of purple, her favorite color, and her beloved butterflies.
Sharekia McKechnie called out the names of parents to come forward with their children to accept certificates from Court Commissioner Shane Silverthorn, who presided over the ceremony. Young children accompanying their parents received teddy bears. Silverthorn posed with parents and their children as McKechnie took photos.
McKechnie is an office assistant for Triumph’s PCAP program. After introducing herself, she mentioned how she had also been here as a parent. After struggling with homelessness and addiction, McKechnie regained custody of her young sons, got clean and moved into her own place.
She’s in college and looks forward to moving up in responsibility at PCAP. McKechnie beamed as she and Silverthorn congratulated parents and their children.
The celebration in Yakima is one of many throughout Washington in June, designated by state officials as Family Reunification Month. Reunification celebrations recognize the accomplishments and dedication of families who have worked hard to regain custody of their children and acknowledge those who supported and guided them along the way, officials said.
Courts and child welfare offices want to show families in the child welfare system that it is possible to resolve their problems and get their kids back. Parents who were honored Thursday acknowledged the challenges, but also stressed the potential for success.
“There’s another life out there — you have to want it to achieve it,” Jessica Lopez said. “It’s not impossible.”
Lopez, who is 24, became addicted to drugs when she was 11, she said. In the years she struggled with addiction to methamphetamine and alcohol, she had three children. All went into the foster care system and were adopted by their foster parents, Lopez said.
She didn’t think she would get another chance to be a mother and when she became pregnant with Florescka, Lopez saw a chance to change her life.
“I had a strong belief that God wasn’t going to give me another child. When I got pregnant with her, I was done” with addiction, Lopez said. “I got the help I needed and I succeeded. I got a job, got my own apartment. I never had my own place before.”
Lopez sees every day as a choice to stay clean and off drugs. Another mom who reunited with her son, Tiffany Suave, echoed her words. Suave graduated from East Valley High School in 2014 and became pregnant with her son, 6-year-old Monte Valencia, when she was 19.
She lost custody of Monte due to her fentanyl addiction, she said. Suave reunited with Monte at one point but had to go back into treatment. They’ve been reunited now for about two years, and she has a job and hopes to return to Yakima Valley College. Suave dropped out when she became pregnant with Monte, she said.
She advises others who are struggling to surround themselves with people who are positive. “Just stay clean because going back out there’s not worth it,” Suave said.
“Sometimes I forget how far I came. It feels good,” she said. “I know that I’m smart enough to have a better future for myself. I just have to create it.”
