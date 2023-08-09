A town hall meeting discussing the "Future of Retirement Security" is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Room F at the Yakima Convention & Event Center.
The event will be hosted by Mike Pellicciotti, Washington state treasurer, and will feature a panel of experts exploring ideas for long-term retirement security and taking questions from the audience.
Guest panelists include April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO; Aaron Keating, managing director at Economic Opportunity Institute; and Cathleen MacCaul, advocacy director at AARP Washington.
The event is free, but those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP by emailing jesse.johnson@tre.wa.gov or by calling 360-584-3740.
