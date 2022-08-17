Joey Wallberg calls it his superpower: being in the right place at the right time.
Or the wrong place at the wrong time, he said, depending on how you look at it.
“I’m always coming across accidents, fires, … burglaries,” he said.
And each time, the retired firefighter, who served throughout the state for 20 years, springs into action.
That’s what he did last month when he came across flames and smoke outside Yakima’s First Baptist Church, 515 E. Yakima Ave.
Wallberg, 47, said he was in the area doing some work for the city’s water department, where he is a water device technician.
“I was headed back to the office, sitting at a red light when I saw the flames,” he said in an interview.
He pulled his vehicle aside, turned on the emergency lights and grabbed a fire extinguisher from the back of the vehicle. Using the extinguisher, he was able to knock back the flames growing among planters and bushes at the base of the stone building.
A driver of a pre-mix cement truck had also pulled over after seeing the fire and had some water on board, which Wallberg helped disperse.
“This was just one of those things. You see it, and you act,” Wallberg said. “I didn’t do anything that I don’t think anyone with a fire extinguisher wouldn’t have done.”
Yakima Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Rodriguez presented Wallberg with an Apple Award at the Yakima City Council meeting Tuesday. He said Wallberg’s actions prevented the fire from growing and potentially damaging a historic building in downtown Yakima.
“He demonstrated excellent judgment and decisive action to mitigate the problem before it became an emergency,” Rodriguez said at the meeting.
Assistant Public Works Director David Brown said the Apple Award is given to people who go above and beyond in their job, and it’s not given out often.
But Tuesday’s award was the second Apple Award doled out to Wallberg. He said he also won one in 2013.
“It’s a nice gesture, and I feel appreciated,” he said. “It just shows that you’re appreciated.”
