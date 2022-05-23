The whine of power tools drifted around the Yakima Valley SunDome as two men worked high above the ground Thursday morning to remove a massive artwork piece by piece.
Height is a challenge in restoring Circle of Light, the 1992 creation by Richard C. “Dick” Elliott that rings the edge of the SunDome roof. And though at least half of its roughly 50,000 colorful reflectors have fallen from their white plastic backplates, it’s not easy to remove the remaining reflectors and backplates — hence the power tools.
Restoration of the largest piece in Washington’s State Art Collection began last Monday. Burton Construction Inc. is removing the old 3-inch industrial highway reflectors and installing their replacements, which came from the same manufacturer Elliott used for the originals.
Circle of Light is 880 feet long and a little more than 5 feet wide. Elliott, aided by his brother-in-law, spent six weeks in 1992 applying every 3-inch reflector by hand with an adhesive he patented. Elliott created 24 sections of distinctive designs, six of which draw inspiration from patterns on traditional Yakama baskets.
Workers started by removing the reflectors and backplates in a few sections and installing new reflectors to see how the process goes, said Janae Huber, collections manager for the Art in Public Places program of the Washington State Arts Commission. An architectural conservator with Architectural Resources Group is evaluating their work before it continues, Huber said.
The Legislature in 2021 approved funding for the purchase of 50,000 replacement reflectors, labor, conservation oversight, lifts and scaffolding. The project is expected to be done late summer or early fall, according to the state arts commission, which manages the nearly 5,000 pieces in the State Art Collection.
Challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic were inescapable. In May 2021, the restoration project was expected to cost an estimated $508,000. It’s been impacted by COVID shutdowns and other supply chain issues such as shipping delays, Huber said.
“It’s been a big learning curve,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure that Circle of Light is restored in a way that is true to Dick Elliott’s vision.”
Elliott, who died in 2008, is best known for his creations like Circle of Light — large sculptural installations using industrial highway reflectors to form intricate and symbolic geometric patterns. Elliott’s artworks are celebrated for showing variations of light and dynamic interactions between colors, according to his biography on the state arts commission’s website.
Ellensburg artist Jane Orleman, Elliott’s wife of 38 years, said he would be “absolutely delighted” to know his art is so valued and meaningful after 30 years. She has been working with state arts officials on the project to restore Circle of Light to its original brilliance and is pleased to see work underway.
“The restoration of the Circle of Light fills me with pride and pleasure. It’s a tribute to Richard Elliott’s creative vision,” Orleman said.
Washington’s State Art Collection is one of the most diverse and exciting collections in the country and Circle of Light is one of its crown jewels, said Karen Hanan, executive director of the state arts commission.
“This restoration is a testament not only to Elliott’s vision, but also to the spirit of Yakima,” Hanan said. “We are thrilled to help re-introduce this magnificent work to the world.”
