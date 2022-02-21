Norm’s
• Norm’s, the popular sports bar and restaurant at the northeast corner of Front Street and Yakima Avenue, reopened last month with new owners and an updated menu. While a portion of the historic Lund Building has a large “FOR LEASE” sign its window, Norm’s remains open, with updated hours and menu posted on their website, normsofyakima.com.
Taco Bell
• Remodeling is complete at the Taco Bell at 1602 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and it has reopened. The Taco Bell at North 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard is now closed for remodeling, which is expected to take eight to 12 weeks to complete. It would be the third Yakima Taco Bell to be remodeled; the 716 E. Yakima Ave. location was remodeled during the summer of 2021.
