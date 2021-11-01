Nearby residents have raised 30 different issues in opposition to a proposed 280,000-square-foot cherry processing plant planned two miles northeast of the Selah city limits, near the Yakima River.
Issues including increased traffic, water rights and the possible housing of H-2A workers on the property prompted Yakima County planning officials to allow a second round of written comments, which expires on Friday, Nov. 5. If issues with the plan cannot be resolved between the developer, area residents and several agencies, the matter may go to a hearing examiner.
Much of the opposition is from residents of Rivers Edge Lane, 10 homes which lie directly north of Harrison Road and east of the Yakima River. The site under consideration is a large parcel just east of Rivers Edge Lane owned by Aaron and Marlena Buchanan, on the southeast corner of East Pomona and Pomona roads.
Bill and Molly Madison have lived in the area for 21 years. They are familiar with agricultural uses for adjacent land, but believe a processing facility “the size of two Costcos” that employs 300-500 people would drastically change the area.
“I understand what they’re proposing, that they’re trying to do something with the land, but it’s just not in the right place,” Bill Madison said.
Byron Gumz, a planner with the Yakima County Public Services Department, said a two-week written comment period that ended Oct. 6 generated 35 letters, nearly all of them opposed to the project (residents were allowed to file multiple letters). There also were letters from four different agencies.
“The project is allowed in this zoning district, so typically we have a two-week comment period,” Gumz said. “But the first round (of comments) showed there were many potential impacts that need to be mitigated, so with the number of letters we received, we opened up a second comment period to address those issues.”
The property is Rural 10/5 zoning, which "is intended to maintain rural character and provide density incentives to encourage development where fire protection services and access to roads with a paved or other hard surface are available," according to Yakima County code.
Some of the 30 issues raised by area residents can be addressed through the land-use permit’s conditions and existing environmental rules, Gumz said.
For example, Pomona Road, which is currently gravel, can be improved to deal with the heavier traffic load the processing plant would create, and the county’s development standards can address exterior lighting to keep the new facility from being “a bright eyesore,” he said.
Other complaints were based on misinformation, or mentioned issues county officials cannot address through the zoning process, Gumz said.
“We had several letters worrying about H-2A workers walking through their neighborhood, and worrying about how this will affect their property values. We can’t address that,” he added. “It’s an issue we see quite a bit – balancing the needs of the local community with economic development and property rights.”
The county is still accepting a second round of written comments from residents in the area, and “we’re still processing the application and identifying the mitigation measures,” Gumz said.
If needed, the issue could go before a hearing examiner who would accept testimony for and against the project, then consult with county and state officials on land-use and environmental rules before making a decision.
County documents state the facility would be 35 feet tall, with 286 parking spaces provided, with access from both East Pomona and Pomona roads. A well using a water right is proposed for potable water, and a septic system and a 215,000-gallon sediment pond are planned.
Approximately 24 acres of the site will be developed upon completion of the project, county records state. The Digital Design and Development company of Yakima estimates 300 to 500 employees will be needed during a four-month harvest and fruit packing season, and H-2A housing may be needed on site for some of those workers, according to the application.
Besides concerns from the Yakima County engineer regarding increased traffic in the area, other agencies contacting the county over the proposal are the Yakama Nation, the state Department of Ecology and the Northwest Pipeline Corporation, which has a natural gas pipeline going across the property.
The Yakama Nation is asking for a cultural resources survey before work begins on the site, and that construction cease if any human skeletal remains are discovered during excavation or other work on the project.
Ecology is proposing that a senior water right for the Yakima River mainstem or tributary be obtained and placed into the Washington State Trust Water Right Program to offset expected volumes of water needed by the fruit processing facility.
An encroachment permit from the Northwest Pipeline Corporation must be issued before the project is allowed to proceed.
