Residents of the Savoy Apartments piled blankets, bedding, clothing, furniture and appliances along the fence outside the building on Monday morning, complying with an order to vacate the property.
The city of Yakima boarded up the condemned apartment building at 322 W. Yakima Ave. at 2 p.m. on Monday because of health and safety violations. More than 30 people are being displaced.
Victoria Wright emptied her unit at the Savoy, and she and her friend Kim Erving stood outside the building watching over her items. Beyond the curb, Wright didn’t know where the items would end up.
“She needs a storage unit or something,” Erving said. “It looks like a pile of junk to everyone else, but it's her life, you know.”
Wright was diagnosed with lupus and is unable to work. The father of one of her sons died earlier this week. His hat sat atop a shelving unit on the sidewalk.
“She just needs a helping hand,” Erving said. “She’s independent and she’s strong.”
The city warned residents Aug. 13 about the building's closure, and coordinated with local organizations to offer rehousing services for Savoy residents beforehand, city spokesman Randy Beehler said last week. A list of agencies and phone numbers was posted outside the front door of the building.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services representatives were outside the building on Monday morning offering temporary hotel vouchers to residents. The vouchers were designated for residents who were disabled or elderly or for families with young children, housing case manager Jenny Mata said.
The agency also helps individuals search for permanent housing and provides behavioral health services.
Camp Hope
Camp Hope in Yakima prepared for an influx of people who were displaced from the Savoy Apartments, director Mike Kay said. The encampment in east Yakima serves more than 80 people experiencing homelessness. They live in military tents and portable buildings.
The shelter has extra beds and blankets for people who need a place to stay.
Camp Hope staff were already processing new intakes on Monday morning, Kay said.
“We’re available to take anybody (who) would like to seek shelter,” Kay said.
Individuals can call the organization's 24-hour hotline at 509-424-1228 or visit its Facebook page for transportation or other resources.
Building condemned
The Savoy building was condemned April 23 after city inspectors followed up on reports of health and safety violations in the building.
Supervising code inspector Tony Doan was at the apartment site Monday morning, but directed all questions to communications director Randy Beehler.
The inspectors found holes in walls between units, a nonfunctioning fire escape, broken windows and exterior doors that were not secure, Beehler said last week.
The owner, Aaron Stewart of the Senator LLC, was notified of the violations at that time. He could not be reached for comment Monday.