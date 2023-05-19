Area residents can recycle paint in Grandview on Saturday.
PaintCare, a nonprofit that helps recycle paint and represents paint producers, will collect unwanted paint, primers, stains, sealers and finishes at Grandview Public Works from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
The paint must be sealed in the original container with the manufacturer’s label. PaintCare will not accept leaking or empty containers, according to a news release. Containers must be smaller than five gallons and spray paint and other chemicals will not be accepted.
Community members must register to attend the event online. The event will be at 603 N. Willoughby Road in Grandview.
The opportunity is open to all Washington residents.
Some businesses may be eligible for paint recycling, but they should check PaintCare’s website to see if they qualify, according to the press release. PaintCare provides recycling services at other locations year around, according to the press release.
