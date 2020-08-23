Two people were injured in a residential fire Saturday evening.
The Yakima Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at a double-wide manufactured home in the 2700 block of Fruitvale Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The home was fully on fire and neighbors were pulling out an occupant, according to a news release from the fire department Sunday.
The individual, a 58-year-old man, had second- and third-degree burns over 60% of his body. He was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A neighbor also sustained a second-degree burn on the bottom of his foot while pulling the occupant out of the residence. He was treated at the scene.
A total of 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, with assistance from the Yakima Training Center Fire Department.
Upon searching the building, the fire department found one dog dead; another is missing.
The fire appears to be accidental, but the cause is under investigation.
The building was declared a total loss, with $75,000 worth of estimated damage.