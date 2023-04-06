Visitors headed to the popular Boulder Cave area will need to make reservations in advance this year as part of an effort to reduce congestion, wait times and parking difficulties.
The cave and recreation area is 27 miles from Naches along State Route 410 in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Timed reservations will be needed for the Boulder Cave trail, river walk trail and the picnic area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. The timed ticket reservations will go into effect when the area opens on May 24.
The area has about 50,000 visitors each summer. The changes are intended to reduce congestion and overcrowding, and to improve public safety and the experience for visitors, the release said.
Timed tickets cost $5 per vehicle with a $2 service charge per transaction. Recreational passes like the Northwest Forest Pass will still allow entry into the area. Pass information will have to be entered when making reservations online. Entry into the area will not be allowed without printed or digital copies of the reservations.
Reservations to the Boulder Cave area can be made two to 14 days in advance. Same-day reservations will not be possible. Visitors can make reservations online by going to www.yhne.ws/3ZMVqXR or calling 877-444-6777.
The Boulder Cave day use area will open to visitors at 10 a.m. and will allow entry until 3 p.m. The Forest Service said a weekly schedule and hours of operations are still being developed for the area.
In the news release, Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton said the area's rise in popularity and use in recent years led to the decision to institute a timed reservation system.
"We want people to be able to focus on enjoying their time at Boulder Cave rather than worrying about overcrowding and trying to find a parking space," Stockton said. "The reservation system is used at other national forest recreation sites, like Boulder Cave, and will go a long way in creating a more positive experience by keeping crowd sizes more in line with available developed recreation amenities at the site.”
