The Yakima Pride Parade and Festival will happen Saturday after being rescheduled because of smoke.
The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at South 16th Avenue and West Yakima Avenue and ending at East Yakima Avenue and Naches Avenue.
The festival will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Naches Parkway between East Yakima Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Festival entertainers will include drag performers and local bands. More than 30 vendors and information booths will also be there.
Organizers expect thousands of attendees this year.
In 2019, about 1,200 people attended the festival, according to Yakima Pride. Yakima Pride did not hold a festival or parade last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 festival has been rescheduled twice now. During June, which is Pride Month in the U.S., Washington’s COVID protocols did not allow for large gatherings. The date was pushed to Aug. 21, but again rescheduled due to smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire.
More information on the event is available on Yakima Pride’s website.
