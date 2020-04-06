Farmers and fish are expected to receive a healthy supply of water this year, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s recent report.
Reservoir storage in the Yakima Basin is at about 102% of normal for this time of year, according to Reclamation’s April report.
Farmers with junior water rights are expected to receive a 96% supply. The supply for junior water rights holders can be reduced during water shortage years to ensure senior water rights holders get a full allotment.
Despite a relatively dry March, accumulation in earlier months help push snowpack and reservoir storage into healthy amounts for this time of year, said Chris Lynch, Reclamation’s river operations engineer.
“Fortunately, we had three decent months prior to March so we’re still riding on those,” he said.
This month’s forecast is a slight improvement over last month’s, which showed an expected water supply of 95% for junior rights.
The 1-percentage-point increase reflects a dry March and what is expected to be a dry April, Lynch said.
The water forecast didn’t drop between March and April, as it has in previous years. The water report in March is the first of the year, and the April report is considered more accurate.
Last year, the forecast showed enough water for junior rights to receive 90% of their allocation in early March, but subsequent dry conditions saw that number shrink to about 74% in April. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought in the upper basin and some growers tapped emergency drought relief wells to make it through the season.
Despite this April’s promising forecast, water supply officials are still watching closely as warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation is expected moving into summer, Lynch said.
Future water reports will be issued May 7, June 4 and July 9.