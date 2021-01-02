The Yakima Health District condemned the home shortly after a designated crisis responder removed its 81-year-old owner and more than 30 cats this October.
The man greeted sheriff’s deputies cordially when they came to check on him after they received a report about cats overrunning his home. Hunched over, walking with a cane, he appeared in good spirits as the deputies inspected the rooms, walls, countertops, and floors covered in accumulated grime and cat urine and feces.
Law enforcement, Adult Protective Services, Aging and Long Term Care staff and designated crisis responders had been here before for welfare checks — at least nine times in the past five years, according to records. Each time, responders noted an unbearable odor of cat urine and that the house was dirty. Yet the man remained, feeding an ever-growing number of cats.
In their October incident reports, deputies described the home as unlivable and a “biohazard.” With the help of Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal rescue group in Sultan, they removed 30 felines and 15 carcasses. They moved the man to a hotel as he and senior assistance agencies tried to figure out what to do.
Less than a month later, another large-scale rescue mission removed 47 cats, 12 carcasses, and multiple feline remains from another Yakima County residence. The owner was an elderly woman whose son had power of attorney due to her mental state. She also had a history of repeat welfare check visits over the past five years. At the time of the November visit, her home lacked running water and had a strong odor, according to incident reports.
A public records request turned up at least four other elderly individuals in the county who were living in decrepit conditions but had remained in their homes, despite multiple welfare checks in the past five years. Some had multiple animals living with them. Some did not. But they all had one thing in common. They had — at least initially — refused help.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not naming the individuals in this story because they have not been charged with crimes and are part of a vulnerable population.
County-based senior assistance agencies said residents’ refusal of services largely tied their hands.
“An adult does have the right to refuse or decline our services at any time,” said Adult Protective Services Director Kathy Morgan. “It does sometimes limit our ability.”
Staunchly self-reliant
Incident reports dating back to July 2015 note that the 81-year-old’s house on Summitview Ext. Road had a smell of cat urine “so strong that it was noticeable, even when the front door was closed.” The man said he was fine, and deputies referred the case to Aging and Long Term Care of Southeast Washington.
It was the start of a predictable pattern.
The man and his sister, who was also living at the residence, were visited by deputies conducting welfare checks Aug. 1 and Aug. 24, 2017, again in May and September 2018, and again in May and July 2019. Each time, the couple said they were fine, and each time the deputies noted there were issues — from the residence being “in dire despair” to being “completely infested with cat urine, fecal matter and a vast amount of complete filth.”
The couple let clues slip about why they weren’t willing to leave the premises and why they weren’t accepting help. They told deputies that their relatives had lived at the house before passing, and that “they would rather live ‘free’ than be placed into assisted living or some other facility,” according to incident reports.
This year’s incident reports to the residence showed two changes: The woman had been placed in a nursing home, and the man was living alone with the cats. He also was losing patience with the repeat visits.
Deputies conducting another welfare check in October reported meeting with “a very angry” man who said “he just wants to be able to live in his house unmolested.” The man then allegedly threatened to shoot himself when deputies told him he was going to be involuntarily removed from the residence. Deputies confiscated a handgun, shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle and temporarily relocated the man to a nearby hotel after determining he wasn’t a danger to himself.
The last incident report released via public records and dated Oct. 7 noted the man was slated for an evaluation at a local assisted living home in Yakima later that month.
The elderly man could not be reached for comment. Both Adult Protective Services and Aging and Long Term Care of Southeast Washington said they could not discuss the man’s circumstances, given confidentiality laws.
Morgan, speaking generally, said that APS works with clients on alternative housing options, from apartments to adult family, assisted living, or nursing homes. Cases also can be referred to Home and Community Services, another division of the Department of Social and Health Services, to determine if clients are Medicaid-eligible. For those who are, HCS can help coordinate long-term care visits, and the person can choose where to live.
Both senior assistance services said that they were prepared to help to the extent that they were allowed to help by their clients and by state law.
Help and limits
Yakima County had 65,426 residents over 60 in 2018, according to data from Aging and Long Term Care of Southeast Washington. Of those, about 3,800, or close to 6%, were living below the federal poverty level.
Several agencies help look into allegations of elder abuse or neglect and to connect seniors in need with needed services.
Adult Protective Services, a branch of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, investigates reports of abuse, abandonment, neglect and self-neglect, and exploitation. Aging and Long Term Care of Southeast Washington, which covers eight counties including Yakima, is a social service agency that helps older adults and people living with disabilities in their homes. Services include case management, information and referrals, and coordinating home and community-based services.
Staff from both agencies can offer resources, but they can’t force clients to accept them. Neither senior assistance agency has the authority to involuntarily remove people from their homes. The county sheriff’s office and the county’s designated crisis responders, who are part of Comprehensive Healthcare, can take people into protective custody.
Spokesman Casey Schilperoort said the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office gets involved with welfare checks when it receives calls from neighbors, relatives, mail delivery people, fire departments, ambulance services and senior assistance agencies. Deputies who conduct welfare checks aim to make sure the people are alive, can take care of themselves, and have basic necessities like food, water, shelter, and clothing. They make referrals to service-oriented agencies when needed, but can’t remove people from their homes without legal authority, Schilperoort said.
“When we notice that there is a problem in the home, we inform the homeowner about options to remedy the situation,” Schilperoort said. “We can’t make them accept the help. We give them the information so they can help themselves.”
Samantha Noble, the director of acute care operations for Comprehensive Health, said the county’s designated crisis responders also can’t remove people from their homes, even if they are living in terrible conditions, unless the situation meets specific criteria in state law, including if the people are gravely disabled or an immediate danger to themselves or others. Welfare checks aren’t a large percentage of designated crisis responders’ workloads, she added.
“When an individual does not want to accept services being offered, trying to assist someone is challenging for all parties involved,” she said.
Seniors living in squalor often don’t want to acknowledge their problems out of embarrassment or judgment, Noble said. They don’t want to be considered a “charity case.” They also might feel like the situation is a private matter or believe others are worse off.
“These are people who have a lot of life experiences and have managed to take care of themselves for the majority of their lifetimes,” Noble said. “They have worked hard for what they have, and they don’t want to give up their independence and choices to move into facilities that exert control over their decisions.”
Lori Brown, with Aging and Long Term Care of Southeast Washington, also pointed to people’s desire to be as independent as possible. People may fear that someone will “put them in the nursing home,” or worry about being judged. She also believes COVID-19 has factored into refusals this year.
“People are more resistant to receiving assistance with COVID-19 and afraid of being exposed,” she said. “People are suspending services out of fear.”
‘Just fine’
In the county’s second animal hoarding situation on North 15th Street, deputies found an elderly woman living with nearly 50 cats, no running water and a “foul odor even before the front door was opened.”
The woman, whose home was in the route of a planned county road project, told deputies last July that she wasn’t going to spend thousands of dollars fixing her plumbing problems when she planned to be relocated in the next few months.
She showed deputies cases of bottled water for cooking and cleaning and was “intelligent, articulate, and very pleasant,” according to incident reports. She knew her address, the day of the week, and who the president of the United States was. The responding deputy noted there was no crime being committed, nothing to suggest that the woman couldn’t take care of herself and also that “this was not an alarming hoarding situation, although the cat urine odor was overwhelming.”
Adult Protective Services referred the woman back to the sheriff’s office a mere three days later, noting that the neglect of “40 to 50 cats” could constitute animal abuse. According to the incident reports, when asked about the cats, the woman said that she wasn’t overwhelmed by what needed done around the residence and that she planned to take the cats to a shelter herself.
A year later, the cats were still there, as was the woman. It wasn’t until Nov. 4 — 16 months later — that county agencies and Pasado’s, stepped in to remove the cats.
Another staunchly self-reliant couple who lived on Orchard Avenue had six incident reports dating back to January 2016, when deputies noted there were numerous dogs in a residence that was “very dirty” and smelled like feces. The couple said they were fine. The man, a disabled veteran in a wheelchair, showed deputies his cellphone and medic-alert necklace.
At a later welfare check in May 2019, the woman was surrounded by five dogs with patchy and matted fur who were “in varying levels of cleanliness,” according to the incident report. Deputies noticed the yard was overgrown, with stored trash packed around the property, and that the front room, visible from the doorway, was cluttered with open food stuffs, BB guns, clothes and feces.
The couple told deputies they hadn’t eaten in two days, that they had no phone, and had not had a working car for some time. The man, who couldn’t make it into the kitchen, had started cooking his meals in his room, equipped with a hot plate, toaster, and waffle maker.
The deputies contacted Adult Protective Services, which was aware of the situation and offered services a number of times, according to the report. County code enforcement couldn’t condemn the residence without structural damage, and senior services couldn’t help as long as the couple continued to refuse help, the incident report noted.
Deputies showed up again four times in June 2019, when the couple had retired to a nursing home but left the dogs behind, with a crisscrossing narrative of who was responsible for taking care of the animals. The incident reports end on June 24, 2019, and it’s not clear what happened.
Yakima County seniors in need
This year, through the end of October, Adult Protective Services opened 40,034 investigations statewide.
Yakima County’s 15 investigators fielded 2,755 of those investigations, according to APS data.
APS can help clients petition for a guardian ad-litem for guardianship proceedings or requests for other least-restrictive services. But Morgan noted there’s a shortage in the number of guardians who can take on such cases, especially in rural counties.
A special APS fund allows for specific intervention efforts, such as helping seniors clean up their homes to get services into the residences.
“Sometimes caregivers will not go into a home to provide care because it isn’t safe, but would otherwise be willing if the situation was cleaned up or rectified,” Morgan said.
Stats from services provided by Aging and Long Term Care-Southeast Washington show the massive need in the southeastern end of the state, with close to 32,400 services provided to the eight counties within the agency’s span.
The agency rendered 8,245 services to people in Yakima County in 2019. The top five areas of need were for information and assistance, including family caregiver support information requests, case management, providing congregate meals and meals on wheels, and foot care. The agency also helped with benefits assistance, coordination of transportation, legal services and nutritional services.
Corrie Blythe who manages the majority of direct services for Aging and Long Term Care of Southeast Washington, said the agency’s varied programs are designed to help meet people where they are.
“There are people that want information and ideas but are not willing to yet commit to the next step of accepting help,” Blythe said. “There are others that have us move quickly to setting up services on their behalf. And occasionally there are some who do not believe their situation is as dire as perhaps someone else reports it to be.”
Brown said people who refuse services often pop back onto the agencies’ radars, and staff members are ready when that happens.
“As much as that person allows, they keep trying,” she said. “This client will come to the attention of our service delivery system again, perhaps on another issue or the same issue, and a new referral or a change allows us another opportunity to again attempt to influence the situation.”