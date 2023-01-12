Crews are working double shifts inside Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to fix flood damage caused by a burst pipe in the last week of 2022.
The flooding, which was caused by a burst sprinkler pipe on Dec. 26, was contained to the hospital’s second-floor telemetry unit. Hospital officials said floors and lower wall surfaces were damaged by the water. The damaged carpet will be replaced with hard surface materials.
Repairs to the hospital must meet state regulatory standards for patient care to resume in the affected area. Hospital officials said there is no set timeline for when the repairs will be done, though the hope is that the area will reopen sometime in February, according to an email from hospital officials.
The telemetry unit, which monitors vulnerable or unstable patients like heart patients and those recovering from major surgeries, has remained operational throughout the last two weeks, officials said.
