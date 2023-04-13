Drivers traveling on westbound Interstate 82 between Grandview and Sunnyside should plan for added travel time due to 24-hour lane closures starting Sunday, April 16.
Maintenance crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace several sections of deteriorating concrete on I-82 between mileposts 70 and 72.
WSDOT will close the right westbound lane of I-82 for 24 hours starting at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 16, until 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. Drivers may also experience delays due to narrow lane shifts.
