U.S. Rep Dan Newhouse has established a committee of local law enforcement leaders to discuss local efforts to improve policing, as well as discuss pending federal laws in the wake of recent events.
Newhouse and members of his Central Washington Law Enforcement Working Group met Wednesday, according to a news release issued by the Republican representative’s office.
“Central Washington’s law enforcement officers have sworn to protect and serve our families, friends and neighbors,” Newhouse said in a statement. “I am hopeful this working group will open a line of thoughtful, respectful dialogue as Congress considers legislation that will affect the way our officers work to enforce the rule of law.”
The group discussed steps local departments are taking toward increasing community development, outreach to minority communities and the effect Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order has on crime, the release said.
Members of the working group include Union Gap police Chief Greg Cobb, Yakima police Chief Matt Murray, Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle and Sunnyside police Chief Al Escalera. The group also includes law enforcement representatives from Kennewick, Moses Lake, Othello, Pasco and other communities.