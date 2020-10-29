State Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, says he’s back at home recovering from COVID-19 after he was admitted to the intensive care unit last week.
In a news release on Thursday, he said he was admitted on Oct. 21 to the ICU and treated at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. The release does not say when he was discharged.
“I cannot say enough about the quality of care and the dedication of the staff at Samaritan. We are truly fortunate to have such a high quality facility in the 13th district,” he said in the release. “I am on the road to recovery and continue with ongoing treatments as a precautionary measure; I feel stronger each day.
“Washington State is facing many serious challenges. More than ever we need to roll up our sleeves and identify solutions to get through these tough times. Becoming infected with COVID-19 was a reminder to me that there is a lot of work to do out there and I am ready to get started” he said.
Dent talked about having the illness during an election interview with KIT radio on Oct. 19.
Dent, 70, is facing a challenge from Quincy Democrat Eduardo Castañeda Diaz.
District 13 includes Kittitas, Grant, Lincoln and part of Yakima counties.