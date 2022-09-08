Yakima County residents will have another opportunity to get in-person help with applications for rental and utility assistance.
A second Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair is planned 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima, after more than 230 applications were processed at an August event, according to a news release.
English and Spanish language assistance will be available.
Those applying for assistance should bring a lease and ledger, proof of income, utility bills and any eviction notices to the event to speed up the process, the news release said. Residents who are unable to attend in person can still apply for assistance online.
Yakima County has distributed more than $18 million in rental assistance to about 4,000 households, according to data available on the county website.
