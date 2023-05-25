Soon the fourth floor of the Yakima County Courthouse will undergo a $1.2 million renovation intended to improve the work environment.
The departments of public services and roads are housed on the fourth floor of the courthouse. Developers, contractors and property owners often visit the fourth floor when seeking building permits or approval and information regarding projects.
Carpet, paint and old, worn furnishings will be replaced, said Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis.
The project also includes a redesign of the floor layout that will improve communications between department divisions and provide better customer service, Commissioner LaDon Linde said.
"We believe this will help staff efficiency and lead to better customer service. Some changes are also being done to improve security," he said.
The fourth floor hasn’t seen a renovation in 17 years, Curtis said.
The project is expected to begin in early August and should take about 10 months to complete, he said.
