A bookstore, career services department, study areas and interview rooms will be among the uses for the former auditorium area at Perry Technical Institute.
The $4.5 million construction project, begun in August, will provide 11,480 square feet of refurbished space in the campus’s main building and should be completed in September 2022, said Christine Coté, president of the Yakima school.
“Our vision for the renovation is to serve students,” Coté told the Herald-Republic. “A place they can gather, study, research the latest information in their field, even participate in a job interview. It’s all focused on supporting our students.”
Located at 2011 W. Washington Ave. across from the Yakima airport, Perry Tech was established in 1939 as a private, nonprofit educational institution that now offers 14 specialized technical training programs. Enrollment is around 700 students.
Most of these programs require one or two years of classes and training in fields such as automotive technology; business technology and accounting; construction and carpentry; HVAC and refrigeration; information technology and communication systems; medical office administration and coding; and precision manufacturing and machining.
Programs also are offered in electrical technology, plumbing, welding and professional truck driving.
The auditorium dates back to the school’s origins in the late 1930s, Coté said, but in recent years, it was used for the school’s four or five graduation ceremonies and the occasional guest speaker.
“It’s served us well in many ways over the years … but the space is outdated, no longer meets code, and is not highly used,” she said. “So we really were at a crossroads of whether we just close the doors or reuse the space.”
A space for students
The school’s board of trustees decided to turn the auditorium into something more student-focused, Coté said, so the construction project began in August, changing the 637-seat chamber into two floors of usable space.
A bookstore and admissions department will be on the first floor, with career services, a library/study area, interview rooms and the school pantry on the second floor.
Career services works with students on job searches, resumes and cover letters, company and employment opportunity research and mock interviews, Coté said. The pantry currently offers nonperishable food items for students in need, and the school also has its “Hire Attire” closet for students who can’t afford suitable interview clothes, she added.
The main building at Perry Tech has limited gathering areas for students, so the renovated auditorium will address that need, along with creating room for other uses where the bookstore, admissions and career services were housed.
“For the amount of space the auditorium was taking up, and how little we were using it, we really needed to make a change,” Coté said. “We’re opening up space for new programs. We could feasibly add another two programs with the space that’s being created.”
Large gatherings such as graduations can be held outdoors during May and September, on the east lawn area of campus. September is usually the largest graduation ceremony, with 180 to 200 students participating and crowds of 600 to 650 people.
Smaller graduation ceremonies could be held at indoor facilities around Yakima, or as drive-through events, which have proven to be popular with students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coté said.
A section of auditorium chairs, old photographs and even an old phone booth will be preserved, she added.
Although work is a bit behind schedule due to COVID-related supply chain issues, the project is scheduled to be completed in September 2022, when a dedication and reopening event is planned.
“We’ve really had very limited areas that were gathering places for our students,” Coté said. “(The renovated area) is really going to be a nice addition to our campus.”
For more information on Perry Technical Institute and its programs, visit https://www.perrytech.edu
