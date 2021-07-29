While Central Washington is known for its hops, apples and cherries, it is also becoming a producer of renewable energy.
Wind turbines are already familiar landmarks in Kittitas and Klickitat counties, and there are at least seven pending projects that utilize solar or wind power to generate electricity, as well as one that would use the same principles behind a hydroelectric plant to “store” electricity from Klickitat County’s wind farms.
Such projects are in line with the state’s efforts to wean itself from fossil-fuel generated electricity by 2050. But some of the pending projects have faced strong community opposition.
The projects, including two solar projects in Yakima County, are in various stages in the process, from filing applications with the state to, in the case of solar energy farms near Ellensburg, starting construction.
The Goldendale Energy Storage Project had a water-quality certification permit for the project “denied without prejudice” due to insufficient information, but the company behind the project, Free Flow Project 101, is planning to reapply after getting additional information.
The project, at the former Columbia Gorge Aluminum smelter site, would consist of two reservoirs and a powerhouse. When nearby wind farms are producing surplus energy, it would be used to pump water from the lower to the upper reservoir. That water would then be sent back through a powerhouse turbine when the wind farms are not producing sufficient power.
Information on the projects was provided by the companies or filings with the state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. In addition to the projects listed below, two other solar projects in the Goldendale area are in the early stages of discussion.
Goose Prairie SolarLocation: 8 miles east of Moxee
Company: OneEnergy Renewables
Size: 80 megawatts
Cost: Not available.
Status: The project is under review by EFSEC.
Sunnyside solar projectLocation: West Sunnyside Business Park
Company: OneEnergy Renewables
Size: 2.99 megawatts
Cost: Not available.
Status: In development.
Goldendale Energy Storage ProjectLocation: Former Columbia Gorge aluminum smelter in Klickitat County
Company: Free Flow Project 101
Size: 1,200 megawatts
Cost: $2.5 billion
Status: The state Department of Ecology denied without prejudice a water-quality permit for the project because of a lack of information. The developer plans to reapply when additional information becomes available in 2022.
Columbia SolarLocation: Five sites near Ellensburg totaling more than 200 acres.
Company: TUUSSO Energy
Size: 25 megawatts.
Cost: Not available.
Status: Under construction.
Desert Claim Wind PowerLocation: Eight miles northwest of Ellensburg
Company: Desert Claim Wind Power.
Size: 100 megawatts
Cost: Not available
Status: Originally approved by the state in 2010, the project not been built. A revised proposal was approved in 2018.
Horse Heaven Wind FarmLocation: 4 miles southwest of Kennewick within the Horse Heaven Hills area.
Company: Scout Clean Energy
Size: 1,150 megawatts
Cost: Not available
Status: Application for the combination solar/wind farm is under review by EFSEC. The project has faced community opposition.
Carriger Solar Project
Location: Near Goldendale
Company: Cypress Creek Renewables
Size: 360,000 megawatts
Cost: Not available
Status: Environmental and engineering studies are being performed, and a community meeting organized by the company is scheduled for Aug. 3 in Goldendale. The project has faced community opposition.