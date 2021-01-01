It goes without saying that 2020 was a year of tremendous loss. Three hundred people died of COVID-19 in Yakima County, and there were many others — elders, advocates and community builders — we lost as well.
Here is a small selection of some of the notable figures who died in 2020 after leaving a mark on the Yakima Valley. It is by no means comprehensive.
February
Yakima Superior Court Judge Michael McCarthy died Feb. 21 at age 65 after a battle with cancer. He was a judge in the county’s Superior and District courts for nearly 20 years. While serving as a judge, McCarthy also taught law and criminal justice classes at Heritage University near Toppenish, where he would pepper his lessons with his own experiences as a prosecutor and judge. He was known as having an excellent command of the law, treating those who came before him with fairness and for his appreciation of the Boston Red Sox.
Longtime Yakima attorney Adam Moore, 76, died Feb. 10. He began his legal career in November 1969, serving as a deputy prosecutor with the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office until October 1973. He then entered private practice, where he focused primarily on criminal defense and, to a lesser extent, civil litigation, until his retirement in 2016. He co-founded the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers in 1987, and was a recipient of that organization’s William O. Douglas Award for extraordinary courage and dedication in the practice of criminal law.
March
The Rev. John Everhart, 79, died March 28. After 20 years in the military, he retired, moved to Yakima and accepted his first pastoral position at Mount Hope Baptist Church in 1978. He was later installed as pastor at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Yakima, where he served for 34 years. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College in 2019. His wife, Annie Everhart, who also served the church as “first lady” for decades, died on Oct. 6.
Adolph Grams, 101, died on March 10 in Yakima. Grams was born in Ralston to German immigrant parents who spoke German at home. He graduated from Ritzville High School in 1938 and joined the U.S. Army in the summer of 1943, then deployed to Europe with the 44th Infantry Division, and his fluency in German became useful. He was chosen to be the translator and liaison at the disarmament of the 19th German Mountain Army near Reutte, Austria, in May 1945. His recollection of being driven to Imst, Austria, through thousands of German soldiers standing on and around the road for miles was still vivid and harrowing.
April
The Rev. Andrea Bowman of Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg died on Palm Sunday, April 5, from COVID-19 complications. She was a professor of education at Central Washington University, who later went into the ministry and served at the Episcopal churches in Ellensburg and Roslyn. Members of the Grace Episcopal Church will remember the power of her sermons, yet gentleness of her delivery, the Ellensburg Daily Record reported.
Yakama elder, leader and cultural champion Johnson Meninick died April 19 at age 86. He served as Yakama Tribal Council chairman and vice chair, and was a tribal associate judge and tribal police officer, among other positions he held in the Yakama Nation. In his role as manager of the Cultural Resources Program, Meninick was involved with hundreds of archaeological projects every year. He also was a ceremonial leader who enjoyed singing with family at powwows throughout the Pacific Northwest. He testified in a landmark federal court case, known as the Boldt decision, which reaffirmed tribal fishing rights.
May
Farmworker David Cruz Serrano, 60, died of COVID-19 at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima on May 31. He advocated for COVID-19 precautions at local warehouses so agricultural workers wouldn’t get sick. Protesting workers continued those efforts after his death. “He was always happy, working in the fields, working in the warehouse, he was always happy,” Reyna Cruz, his wife of 21 years, told reporters Esmy Jimenez and Enrique Perez de la Rosa for a story on KUOW-FM
- . “He never complained for nothing — he always said he liked the job. My husband, he was a very, very good father.”
- was an artist and advocate for those experiencing homelessness in the Yakima area. She died May 3 of cancer at age 52. She worked with many city, county and tribal governments to bring about change. She was known for her Christmas cookies, beautiful handwriting and efforts to make the community better.
June
Tieton native Pete Rademacher
- , who won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and fought Floyd Patterson for the heavyweight title in his first professional bout at Seattle’s Sick’s Stadium in 1957, died June 4 at age 91. Rademacher was a football player at Washington State University and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame. He took up boxing to help recover from rheumatic fever. Although he spent most of his life in Medina, Ohio, some 30 miles south of Cleveland, he always liked coming back to the Yakima Valley, and was equally proud to show off his gold medal.
- , who fought for his Yakama treaty hunting and fishing rights, died on June 14. He was 71. Two weeks later, on June 28, his wife of 50 years, Diane Sampson, died from COVID-19 complications. She was 69. The Sampsons were community activists working to improve public safety, education and good will to others. On the river, Sampson — known as the Slammin’ Salmon Man — was a voice for tribal fishermen and their indigenous fishing rights preserved in the treaty.
July
Attorney Raquel “Rocky” Marilyn Acosta
- died at age 34 on July 4. A native of Ellensburg, Acosta graduated from Lake Washington High School, and at age 18 obtained her B.A. from Brigham Young University in Asian arts and curatorial studies. After living and studying in Taiwan, she graduated from Harvard Law School. She had her own law practice in Yakima, Acosta Law, and was a passionate lover of animals. She had many animals of her own, and photographed dogs at the Yakima Humane Society shelter that needed homes.
August
- was the first Yakima County corrections officer to die in the line of duty. He died Aug. 1 at age 58 of COVID-19. He excelled in the discus throw at Davis High School, and later ended up coaching at the high school level. Oaks served in the U.S. Army, first training as an infantryman and reenlisting as an optical technician and serving in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. He was an officer at the Yakima County jail for 15 years. He was described as a gentle giant who loved God and his family.
- Former Yakima City Council member
- , 79, died Aug. 20. He served more than a decade on the council before retiring in December 2017. He’s credited with helping the city acquire state and federal funding for street and infrastructure projects and advocating for budget austerity in the wake of the Great Recession. “Bill was a selfless, stubborn man with a heart of gold,” his family wrote.
September
Yakima County Commissioner Norm Childress
- , 62, died of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 15 at his Grandview home. Childress was a retired engineering services manager for Benton County Public Works who left behind a legacy of service in Grandview, where he served on the City Council and the Planning Commission. He was Grandview mayor for 20 years, and joined the Yakima County Commission in 2019. He was a fan of church league softball, racquetball and Texas Hold ’Em, traveling to Las Vegas to play in the World Series of Poker each June.
- , 90, of Toppenish died Sept. 7. She was married to Encarnacio “Chon” Guiterrez for 71 years, and they moved to the Yakima Valley shortly after they married in 1945, where they raised 11 children. For many years, Elena worked alongside her husband as a farm laborer. In 1984 she opened a retail store called Elena’s that she ran for 25 years, working seven days a week.
October
Musician Al Maletta
- , 73, died Oct. 7 in Yakima. He was a virtuoso on the accordion and was passionate about playing the Hammond organ. He played for a number of local bands, and co-owned Audioplus. He was known for bringing music to Oktoberfests, Italian celebrations, Christmas parties and local nursing homes. For years, the evening party crowds danced to his music at The American Legion, the VFW and the Eagles.
- Attorney Douglas D. Peters, 85, of Selah died Oct. 8. He was the senior partner of the firm Peters, Schmalz, Fowler, and Inslee, a small firm with a large reputation. He helped found the Yakima Valley Greenway and the Selah Kiwanis club, and served on the board for numerous local organizations. He had many interests, including sailing, baseball, camping and travel.
December
Edward “Eddie” Tatsumi Iseri, was 92 when he died Dec. 6. His father was a farmer and sumo wrestler who came to the Yakima Valley from Hawaii. His mother ran a grocery store and boarding house in Wapato on the next street over from the Yakima Buddhist Church and Bussei Kaikan. Iseri lived in Wapato with his family until they were incarcerated
- at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming during World War II. The family returned to the Valley after the war and Iseri graduated from Granger High School in 1947, later serving in the U.S. Army and earning a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Washington State University. He was a familiar sight at church and public events held at the Bussei Kaikan, including the church’s popular annual sukiyaki dinner in March.
- , 79, of Yakima died Dec. 7 of cancer. He was Yakima School District superintendent for nine years, starting in 2000. He helped reduce the dropout rate in the district, improved standardized scores and worked to engage Latino students and families. After retiring, Soria remained heavily involved in shaping the Yakima community to be more inclusive and equitable.
Melvin Sampson, 82, who died Dec. 11, was a respected Yakama Nation leader who advocated for Indigenous people nationwide. A longtime former tribal councilman, he was the driving force behind establishing the Indian National Finals Rodeo and construction of the Yakama Nation Indian Health Services clinic west of Toppenish. He pushed for improved fish restoration in the Yakima and Columbia basins, and worked to preserve his people’s cultural legacy.