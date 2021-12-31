Remembering those lost in 2021 in the Yakima Valley

A theme of grief and loss continued in the Yakima Valley in 2021. The toll from COVID-19 was more than 300 people in 2021 in Yakima County, and many families delayed memorial services until this year because of COVID precautions. Each life lost for any reason left a void impossible to fill.
Here is a small selection of some of the notable figures who died after leaving a mark on the Yakima Valley. It is by no means comprehensive.
December
2020
• Bill Wheeler, 86, died Dec. 30, 2020. He came to Yakima in 1976 to become president of Dowty Aerospace, now Triumph Aerospace. He was a president of Yakima Downtown Rotary and served as president and a board member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for 24 years. He also was president of the Memorial Foundation.
January
• Carol Hassen, 77, died Jan. 2. She was an artist and former director of the Larson Gallery in Yakima and Gallery One in Ellensburg who supported and promoted local artists. She launched the popular Tour of Artists Homes annual event, and established an endowment at the Larson Gallery. Those efforts gained her a Governor’s Arts Award from Washington Gov. Gary Locke in 2001.
• Chuck Austin, 95, died Jan. 25. He was an increasingly rare “three-war” veteran, having fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam in his many years as a Marine. After retiring from the Marines in 1967, Austin worked another 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Yakima. A new veterans housing project at the former armory that opened this fall bears his name.
February
• Dr. Douglas Corpron died in Feb. 3 at age 92. He was a physician who cared for vulnerable populations in the countryside of Thailand and in rural Yakima, and helped launch the University of Washington’s family medicine residency in Yakima in 1975. He was an advocate for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.
March
• Local music teacher Jeff Martin, 66, died on March 29. He passed on his passion for music to others, from his own children to countless students throughout the Yakima Valley. He also did handiwork for community members, contributed to the clock tower at Yakima Valley College, participated in the Vintiques of Yakima Car Club, published a children’s book, and helped found Bible Believers Baptist Church in the early 1980s, where he led songs for years.
July
• Sunnyside attorney Alex Newhouse, 41, died July 25. He began his career in law in Yakima for the Department of Assigned Counsel in 2007, before going into private practice. His firm, Newhouse & Power, handled an array of cases, spanning from protection orders to property transfers. He left his mark on the area by painting the Superman Tower on Snipes Mountain, which is visible from Interstate 82. He loved music, trucks and art, and had a soft spot for people and animals in need of help, his family wrote.
• One of Yakima Valley College’s most successful basketball coaches, Ellwood Crosier, 89, died July 21. Crosier’s coaching career began in 1958 at what was then known as Yakima Valley Community College. Along with his duties as a psychology instructor, Crosier took over as the head coach in 1964 and compiled a 292-104 record, winning NWAACC titles in 1966 and 1976. As the YVC women’s coach he had a 231-88 overall record, capturing back-to-back NWAACC championships in 1990 and 1991. He also was an orchardist, hay farmer and crop insurance adjuster, and he and his wife owned several businesses: Residential Fruit Stand, The Magic Kitchen and Christmas tree lots.
• Florencio Gueta Vargas, known to his family as Jose Cortez Avila, 69, died in 90-degree weather on July 29 whwile working in a hop field at Virgil Gamache Farms near Toppenish. His death came amid a record-setting heatwave that scorched the region with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees for consecutive days in June and July. The Yakima County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was atherosclerotic disease with heat as a contributing factor. His death was among more than 210 in Washington and Oregon attributed to the heatwave, prompting the state Department of Labor and Industries to issue emergency rules protecting those working outdoors.
August
• Yakima Police Sgt. Joe Deccio, 38, died Aug. 3 of a heart condition, the first YPD officer to die in the line of duty. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army National Guard and deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom-II as a cavalry scout with the 81st Brigade. In Deccio’s 15 years with the Yakima Police Department, he served as a patrol officer, field training officer and SWAT team sniper, and coordinated school resource officers and police-dog units. His last assignment was working the property crimes unit as a detective sergeant.
• Carmanita Pimms, 58, died Aug. 21. She was the executive director of The Campbell Farm, a Presbyterian ministry mission near Wapato, and a Yakama Nation citizen. She is remembered for her cooking, participation in many community events, and caring nature. After becoming executive director at The Campbell Farm, Pimms built strong community outreach efforts that included a feeding program to help children, the homeless and elders.
September
• Leslie Renee Baer, 66, a well-known St. Elizabeth Hospital employee, espresso stand owner, Realtor and animal lover, died Sept. 8. Baer grew up in the Seattle area before moving to the Wenas Valley, where she had a farm and cared for horses, goats, dogs and cats. She will be remembered within and beyond the regional animal rescue community for her work to save feral cats and homeless dogs through Wags to Riches and My Neighborhood Ferals.
• Doug Bettarel, 76, who owned Better All Auto Sales in Yakima, died Sept. 19. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during Vietnam, and quietly helped veterans and those in need. He loved car racing, and was a longtime supporter of the Yakima Speedway, operating it for a few years before it was sold earlier this year.
• Yakama Nation leader and Native Vote advocate Mathew Tomaskin, 58, died Sept. 21. He was a longtime legislative liaison for the Yakama Nation, and served on the Yakama Nation Tribal Council from October 2001 to March 2004. He served in the U.S. Army, and among the projects he championed was the Legislature’s 2013 decision to designate March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.
October
• Blake Nelson, 35, died unexpectedly at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Oct. 22. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Naches Fire Department for two years, and fought fires around the country for 15 seasons before that as a wildland firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. He was a devoted father of three and an avid outdoorsman. The Naches fire chief said Nelson died in the line of duty.
November
• Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Tieton died Nov. 5 at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. He was a junior at Western Washington University, where he studied computer science. He spent his free time building computers, cooking, and playing with his young nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.