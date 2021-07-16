Community members will come together this weekend to remember someone who had a long-lasting impact on the city of Yakima and the aerospace industry.
Bill Wheeler believed that anything was possible, said Rick Linneweh, retired CEO of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and a longtime board member with Wheeler. “For Bill, there was no such thing as ‘can’t.’”
Wheeler served the community as president of Dowty Aerospace, now Triumph Group, president of the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club, president and board member of the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and founding member and president of the Memorial Foundation.
He died in December from COVID-19 complications. The community is invited to join in celebration of Wheeler’s life at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Yakima Country Club.
“There is no question in my mind that the quality of life (in Yakima) was enhanced by the effort Bill put out,” Linneweh said.
In June, Wheeler became the only person to receive the Yakima Rotary Bud Applegate Paul Harris Fellow Award posthumously. The award is given to a person who has gone above and beyond in civil activities and community service, Linneweh said.
At a Yakima Rotary meeting, Linneweh presented the award to Bette Taylor, Wheeler’s longtime partner, in Wheeler’s name.
“It was overwhelming and emotional,” Taylor said.
The Memorial Foundation, where Wheeler served as a founding member and president, has a new office where they named a room after Wheeler.
“There has been an outpouring of support particularly to Memorial Hospital and people have been so generous,” Taylor said.
Taylor remembers Wheeler as a caring father and grandfather, a “motorhead” who was passionate about cars and a “super salesman” with a can-do attitude.
“He had a CEO personality and took charge,” Taylor said.
When Wheeler loved things, “he loved them out loud,” she said. Wheeler would often travel for work at Dowty Aerospace and boasted about the greatness of Yakima wherever he went. He was proud to talk about his love for Dowty, Yakima Valley Memorial and his family.
“He lived a really full life, and he did so many things,” said Betsy Morris, Wheeler’s daughter. “His kindness and openness make us remember to pay that forward and I hope people in the community will continue to pay that forward in that spirit of his.”
He knew people wherever he went, and he would greet people with a big smile and always remembered their names, she said.
“No matter who came around, he made everyone he met feel like family,” said Abby Morris, granddaughter of Wheeler.
Wheeler had a unique style of leadership, said Royal Keith, former owner of Keith & Keith Funeral Home, who volunteered with Wheeler on the Memorial Foundation board.
“He asked many questions to clarify issues and then once he cleared it in his mind, he became the biggest advocate for the idea,” Keith said.
While chairman of the board at the Memorial Foundation, Wheeler expanded Children’s Village, which provides services to children with special health care needs, through a multi-million-dollar fundraising effort, Keith said.
Wheeler used his business and finance skills at church, too, said David Helseth, former pastor at Englewood Christian Church. He served as chair of the stewardship committee that managed the church’s finances and budget.
“He is really going to missed,” Helseth said. “He was a smart and savvy businessperson who used his skills to serve his community.”
Wheeler loved cars and was known for taking people on rides in his 1950 Ford convertible, “Nifty50.”
Wheeler and Taylor hosted family gatherings during the summer at their house in Chelan, where Wheeler would drive Nifty50 around the town. Wheeler’s family of four children and seven grandchildren affectionately called their time spent at Chelan, “summer camp.”
Following Sunday’s memorial, Wheeler’s family plans to spend the last two weeks of July in Chelan to honor Wheeler together. They will spread some of his ashes on Lake Chelan.