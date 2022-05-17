Call the missing persons unit at 1-800-543-5678 or email MUPU@wsp.wa.gov.

Those who would like assistance should fill out the Missing Persons Packet with as much information about the missing person as possible and email the form along with a digital photo of the missing person to MPU@wsp.wa.gov. A case manager will respond, according to the website.

Local law enforcement must be notified before the state patrol can get involved.

The Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit of the Washington State Patrol can help with poster distribution or research to law enforcement and family members of missing persons.

People missing from the city of Yakima

Several men and women have disappeared from the city of Yakima over decades. While this list is not complete, here are the cases of adults missing from Yakima as listed by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (commonly known as NamUs). Some of this information comes from NamUs.

• Cody Turner, 24, was last seen July 26, 2015, when he left his grandmother’s Yakima home.

• Chad Stotz-Gomez, 36, who knew Turner, went missing earlier that same month.

• John Andrew Aarlie, 52, was last heard from on July 16, 2011.

• Juan Hernandez, 28, has been missing since July 3, 2009.

• Larry Riegel, 57, last spoke with family in Yakima on the evening of Dec. 25, 2007. He didn't attend a belated Christmas dinner the next day and hasn't been heard from since.

• Michael Eric Hansen, 45, was last seen on Nov. 4, 2007. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office found his vehicle near the Yakima River with the keys still in the ignition, the parking brake pulled and the driver’s side door open. His name appears on a Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous women and men. The list is usually updated every few weeks.

• Sally Stromberg, 46, disappeared on Aug. 12, 2005.

• Eleanor Trujillo, 37, has been missing since Feb. 1, 1996. Her name appears on the Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous women and men.

• Susan Libby Marable, 34, was last seen in the downtown area of Yakima on April 23, 1991.

• Julie Lynn Moranda, 31, was last seen getting into a vehicle in early Dec. 7, 1990.

• Kathleen Roseanne Paulsen, 22, was last heard from in July 1979. Her family reported her missing in 2004.

• Linda Adams, 15, was last seen in Yakima on June 1, 1978.