Remains found last summer off State Route 410 east of the Chinook Pass summit are those of a man missing from Yakima since early 2018, the Yakima County coroner said.
Michael David Thompson was 27 years old when last seen in Yakima on Feb. 4, 2018. Search and rescue personnel with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office found a human mandible and some rib bones last summer while combing the area of the 410 closure gate at Morse Creek, said Coroner Jim Curtice. State transportation officials close 410 there, about five miles east of the pass summit, every winter and spring because of the extreme weather, limited cell service and avalanche danger.
Thompson's car was found abandoned there soon after he was last seen, and there was a search of the area after they found the vehicle, Curtice said. Hunters later found some clothes and items that could be associated with him, but Thompson was never located, he said.
Searchers with the sheriff's office returned a couple more times after discovering the mandible and rib bones but didn't find anything else, Curtice said.
Thompson's mother lives in Lewiston, Idaho. She reported him missing to the Lewiston Police Department, according to an April 7, 2018, story in The Lewiston Tribune, and Lewiston police were listed as the investigating agency in his profile on The Charley Project website.
She signed a release for Thompson's DNA, dental and medical records from the Idaho Department of Correction and Washington State Department of Corrections, said Casey Schilperoort, public information officer for the sheriff's office. The information was uploaded to the Washington State Patrol's Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit, which assists law enforcement agencies and parents in locating missing persons, according its web page.
"We were waiting on dental records ... and then we finally got them in," Curtice said.
The cause of Thompson's death is unknown. Once the snow recedes more, Curtice plans to search the area again in hopes of finding more remains or items belonging to Thompson.
"My guess is it will probably be a couple more weeks, just depends on how the weather looks," he said.
