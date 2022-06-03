Gerald Wyena missing

Gerald Wyena has been reported missing to Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and anyone who has information is asked to call 509-865-2933 regarding case number 22-003984, or call 911.

Relatives may call his mother, Julie Andy Jim, directly.

Wyena is 34 and has shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 160 to 180 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, according to flyers being shared on social media.

His case is on the latest Washington State Patrol list of active cases of missing Indigenous people. State Patrol has a Missing Indigenous Persons section within its Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit. For more information, email mupu@wsp.wa.gov or call 1-800-543-5678.

State Patrol has two tribal liaisons. Reach Dawn Pullin (Eastern Washington) at 360-890-0150 or Dawn.Pullin@wsp.wa.gov. Contact Patti Gosch (Western Washington) at 360-280-0567 or Patti.Gosch@wsp.wa.gov.