Julie Andy Jim, center right, the mother of Gerald Wyena, who recently went missing, and her daughter Martha Wyena, center left, get ready to pass out flyers in Toppenish, Wash. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 with information about Wyena and other missing Indigenous people.
Cissy Strong Reyes props up posters with information about missing and murdered Indigenous people while gathered in Toppenish, Wash. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 to conduct a search for Gerald Wyena, the most recent missing person, and others.
TOPPENISH — Gerald Wyena wouldn’t like all the missing person flyers and posters with his name and photos being distributed, shared on social media and tacked to utility poles and community bulletin boards.
"If he saw these posters he'd say, 'Why are you guys doing this?'" his mother, Julie Andy Jim of White Swan, said Wednesday. "He'd let us know he didn't appreciate it."
So the fact that neither Jim nor anyone else in Wyena's large extended family — at least, none that Jim knows of — has heard from him in more than a month is worrisome. Wyena, a 34-year-old father of four, keeps in regular contact with relatives, and he would likely get in touch with someone to stop sharing the posters and flyers.
Wyena stayed with mother off and on, she said. When she last heard from him he was in Toppenish, but said he would see her later. Jim hopes someone has seen him or knows where he is and wants people to call her directly if they have information.
"Let me know so I can sleep," she said.
He has been reported missing to Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and anyone who has information also can call 509-865-2933 or 911.
The search involved several different efforts both days. Volunteers fanned out from Pioneer Park with missing person flyers for Wyena, handing them to people they met on the sidewalk or outside businesses and posting them on utility poles and community message boards. Some visited known gathering places for people experiencing homelessness to look for Wyena, hand out more flyers and sack lunches and ask if anyone had seen him or knew where he was.
"We believe our most fragile community is our homeless," White said, adding that criminals target and intimidate people experiencing homelessness. "We know there's a lot of violence, addiction and alcoholism, but also a lot of trauma.
"A lot of times people look at our relatives out here" and don't think they want help, she added. But help to assist homeless people in healing from those issues isn't always available.
White and other advocates make sure there's awareness and justice and that authorities are doing their job, she said, amid the "jurisdictional mess" that Indigenous families have to navigate when a loved one goes missing, is murdered or dies mysteriously.
Other missing people
She and Reyes have extensive experience advocating for relatives and many others. White lives in Seattle but has deep family ties to the Yakima Valley and the Yakama Reservation. She has led eight searches for missing Indigenous people and most recently worked with relatives to find a woman in a three-day search of Seattle's homeless camps. She was located and is receiving care, the family reported.
Reyes advocates for her sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong. The mother of four went missing in early October 2018 after getting a ride with an acquaintance to nearby Legends Casino in Toppenish. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer outside Toppenish on July 4, 2019. The case is unsolved, and the FBI is investigating.
Along with searching for Wyena, they raised awareness for the other Indigenous women, girls, men and boys who are missing, have been murdered or have died mysteriously within and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation. Volunteers handed out flyers with information about Elias Chief Culps, among others. Culps was last seen in White Swan in late December 2018.
Several volunteers also carried and displayed large posters at high-traffic areas with information about Strong and several Indigenous people who are missing from the Yakama and other reservations in Washington. They included Rosalita "Rose" Longee, an 18-year-old from Wapato who disappeared in June 2015; Justin McConville, who disappeared in early 2015; and Anthony "Tony" Peters, who was last seen in October 2014.
It's important to keep their names and images out there, continue to raise awareness and "just to let people know that we care," White said. That includes providing speaking out despite occasional warnings against such efforts.
"We're not afraid and we're not going to be silent," she said.
