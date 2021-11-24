YAKIMA – The Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce have opened registration for the 2022 Enterprise Challenge.
The Enterprise Challenge is an annual business plan competition for new and emerging companies in Yakima and Kittitas counties. More than 250 entrepreneurs have competed in the contest since its inception and many of them have gone on to have successful businesses in our communities.
Contest information:
• The 2022 competition runs from Jan. 6 through March 15, 2022.
• Registration closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
• Cost to participate is $200.
• The estimated value of this competition is $2,500 in professional services.
Jon Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, said the challenge is a great way to celebrate small business and support promising ventures in Central Washington.
Benefits to business owners include:
• Instruction on business planning, marketing, financing, technology, and related topics.
• Individual help session with experts in finance, marketing, law, and other business topics.
• Feedback on plans submitted by judges who have practical business experience.
• Opportunities to network and collaborate with other area entrepreneurs.
For more information about the 2022 Enterprise Challenge, schedule and scoring criteria, visit kittitascountychamber.com/enterprisechallenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.