A documentary series highlighting local crafts, foods and beverages in the Pacific Northwest will feature traditional Indigenous food-gathering baskets and a Yakama woman who weaves them.
Bessie Bill and her "Let's Make Wa'paas" classes will be featured in an episode of "Made There," which will air on KCTS 9 at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 3. The episode will be shown again at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 8 and 8:50 p.m. Aug. 18. It will also be available on the Crosscut website. KCTS 9 and Crosscut are part of Cascade Public Media, a nonprofit, publicly supported media organization.
And like the first three episodes of this second season of "Made There," it's focusing on a Yakima Valley business or artist. The first three episodes feature Bale Breaker Brewing Co.; Lorelei Kruger and her custom jewelry shop, Lucky Arrow Creations; and print maker Christie Tirado.
Sarah Hall and Bryce Adolphson of Cascade Media attended Bill's May 4 class at Collaboration Coffee in Yakima, which has since closed. At the time, Hall was a senior video producer for Cascade Public Media; she has since left Cascade Public Media. Adolphson is a visual journalist.
Wa’paas are flexible cylindrical baskets made by twining yarn and jute, hemp or craft cord. They are used for gathering traditional foods in the Pacific Northwest and feature a loop so they can be carried on a belt.
The "Made There" episode featuring Bill is titled "Wahpeniat." "Bessie Bill lives up to her Yakama name, Wahpeniat (One Who Makes Good Baskets), in the custom pieces she creates and through teaching," the episode description says. Along with teaching the public wa'paas classes, Bill teaches at other venues and makes wa'paas on commission and for sale.
Bill's next Let's Make Wa'paas class is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Women's Century Club, 304 N. Second St. in Yakima. Classes are scheduled for the first Thursday of the month through the end of the year, she said.
The classes are open to those who want to learn about weaving wa’paas or flat twine bags. New and experienced wa’paas weavers are welcome to bring current projects or begin new ones.
While Bill teaches the classes for free, donations are welcome. She also accepts donations of materials used to make the bags. Supplies needed include craft cord, yarn, measuring tape and scissors. A limited amount of supplies are provided at classes.
Bill began teaching wa'paas weaving in her home several years ago. Since then she has led classes at various locations in Toppenish and Yakima and started a Facebook group, Weaving with Wahpeniat & Friends, to share information and events and showcase weavers' creations.
For more information about her wa'paas classes, contact Bill at 509-901-7677 or message her on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.