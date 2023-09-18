Yakima City Council members will have two chances to discuss changes to how the Yakima Fire Department is funded and operates.
Two meetings will be held Tuesday: the first a Regional Fire Authority feasibility discussion at 3 p.m. at YFD’s Station 95, 807 E. Nob Hill Blvd., and the second a regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
The regular meeting agenda includes a discussion with fire department Chief Aaron Markham about a possible fire district annexation of city fire services. In a memo to City Council members, Markham wrote that a city of 300,000 people or less located within reasonable proximity to a fire district may be annexed into the fire district.
“The legislative authority of the city or town may initiate annexation by adoption of an ordinance stating the intent to join the fire protection district and finding that the public interest will be served,” Markham wrote. “If the board of fire commissioners of the annexing fire district concur, then there must be a special election in the city and the district, with a majority in favor votes in each area.”
Another option is the creation of a regional fire authority, which is the topic of the 3 p.m. special council meeting.
Markham said invitations to the special meeting were issued to officials with adjoining Yakima County fire districts.
Among those planning to attend the meeting are representatives from Selah (No. 2), East Valley (No. 4) and Broadway (No. 11), along with officials from Union Gap. The Yakima Fire District provides fire protection services to Union Gap through an agreement that began on Jan. 1, 2015.
Council members directed Markham and City Manager Bob Harrison to consider a regional fire authority as a response to potential budget cuts in the fire department. Those proposed cuts include eliminating 12 firefighting positions, saving $1.72 million, which would require the closure of Station 92 at 7707 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
From May through early August, City Council members heard proposals to reduce expenditures by 10% from heads of every city department that receives general fund money.
The complete list of these proposed cuts was reviewed at the City Council’s Aug. 22 study session, and some of the cutbacks — mostly leaving vacant positions unfilled — were enacted then as amendments to the 2023-24 budget.
Council members postponed making any fire or police department staffing cuts until the 2025-26 spending plan is deliberated next year.
Establishing a regional fire authority taxing district requires at least one adjacent county fire district to join with the city fire department and would require the approval of voters in both areas.
Other items on the council’s regular meeting agenda include a report from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and a resolution accepting a grant from the state’s Department of Commerce under the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program.
To comment at the regular City Council meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
