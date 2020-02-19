A free presentation about recycling will take place Tuesday.
Loretta Zammarchi, the city of Yakima’s solid waste and recycling manager, will present “Recycling: Global and Local” at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The League of Women Voters talk will take place at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave. in Yakima.
Zammarchi has worked for more than 25 years on issues of waste reduction across various public and private initiatives.
An announcement from the League noted that complex interactions between world-wide economics and local business issues have resulted in limited options for local recycling.
“Ms. Zammarchi will address what has worked and, importantly, not worked,” the League’s newsletter noted. “She sees hope in taking what has been learned to re-start a system that will facilitate better use of research.”