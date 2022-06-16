Several temporary recreational access closures started Wednesday due to fish restoration work on the Little Naches River.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group put out a release stating visitors to the area off of State Route 410 should expect traffic delays along Forest Service roads 1900 and 1904. The sno-park along 1904 will be closed, according to an announcement. Access to the fishing pond off the road will be temporarily closed, and wood harvest units will be closed for logging and felling.
The work to place wood in the river and regrade the stream bed is expected to extend through Sept. 1. For more information, go to www.midcolumbiafisheries.org.
