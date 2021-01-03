Of the more than a thousand detainees who passed through the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field through August 2019, more than half were deported and 58% were classified as committing a criminal offense, according to newly acquired records from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The federal immigration agency started using Yakima’s airport for ICE-chartered flights on May 7, 2019, after fixed-base operators and King County Executive Dow Constantine ended ICE flights at Boeing Field. A number of factors, including detainee safety, airport accessibility, cost to taxpayers, and the refusal of commercial fixed-base operators in Western Washington to service the ICE-chartered flights made Yakima the “next-best” option, according to ICE.
While weekly flights continued in 2020, fewer detainees have come through the Yakima airport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ICE has said a majority of detainees passing through the Yakima Airport were asylum seekers from overcrowded facilities on the southern border. From the airport, many boarded buses for the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma to await asylum hearings. Buses from the detention center regularly arrived at the airport with detainees who were being deported or transferred.
The city of Yakima and the Yakima Immigrant Response Network separately have kept tallies for the numbers of passengers they see disembarking from flights and boarding buses to Tacoma, or boarding flights for transfers or deportations. But data about who exactly was on those flights, including their alleged crimes, hasn’t been available. When asked in 2019 for that information, ICE told the newspaper to file a Freedom of Information Act request.
Analysis of a redacted chunk of data from ICE’s Alien Repatriation Tracking System, provided via FOIA more than a year later and covering the period from May 7-Aug. 23, 2019, showed:
- At least 1,153 detainees passed through the Yakima airport.
- A majority of the detainees were originally from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.
- Three of the detainees were classified as gang members.
- More than half of detainees were deported; the remainder were transferred to other destinations.
- 667 detainees, or 58%, were designated as having committed “criminal” offenses.
- The five most common convictions, according to the data, were classified as “noncriminal,” illegal entry, or DUIs.
Missing and inconsistent data
ICE frequently cites that 90% of individuals arrested have criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, or are subject to removal orders issued by federal immigration judges. The priority is on those who “pose the greatest threat to national security, public safety, and border security,” according to ICE.
But in 2019, using data obtained via Freedom of Information requests, Syracuse University and the University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights, it was found that more than half of undocumented individuals detained in jails had no criminal convictions, while many others had been arrested for DUIs and other traffic offenses.
The Center for Human Rights also noted that ICE’s disclosed information was incomplete. Records only accounted for an estimated 44% to 53% of removals. The center also noticed other inconsistencies in the data, including detainees’ convictions versus their classified status as a criminal or non-criminal.
Data received by the Yakima Herald-Republic from ICE via FOIA request, covering the period from May 7-Aug. 23, 2019, also showed inconsistencies.
According to ICE’s data, 667 detainees — or about 58% — were classified as “criminal,” compared to 486 people — about 42% — who were classified as “non-criminal.” But jumping over to data about convictions showed a vast majority of detainees were coded as “NC,” meaning either “non-criminal” or “no conviction.” The other top four logged activities logged as “convictions” were for illegal entry, DUIs, illegal re-entry, and assault, the last of which was logged in five cases only, or 1% of the data set.
ICE reported 24 flights into and out of Yakima for the designated period. Data from YIRN and Yakima also logged 24 flights.
But from there, the numbers diverge. ICE’s records account for 1,153 people passing into and out of the airport.
YIRN’s data shows about 895 people from planes boarding buses headed to the Northwest Detention Center and 1,119 people from buses boarding planes to other destinations. The city’s data shows about 921 people boarding buses for the detention center and 1,122 people from buses boarding planes for that same time period.
Who is on the planes?
An analysis of ICE’s data showed more than half of the detainees passing through the Yakima airport were originally from Mexico. The majority of the others were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.
A majority of detainees — 995 people, or 86% — were male. The log recorded one child on the flights.
The top convictions of detainees flying into and out of Yakima were “NC” for non-criminal offense at 85%, and illegal entry, at 9%. DUIs, assaults and illegal re-entry, which were the next most common convictions listed, each constituted 1% of convictions.
Three of the total 1,153 passengers recorded were gang members.
ICE said federal immigration law includes extensive and rigorous procedures before a person is ordered removed from the U.S.
“Once removal is ordered, generally by a federal immigration judge, it is the job of ICE to efficiently carry out the removal order,” ICE said in a written statement.
ICE added in its statement that deportations and removals are carried out “humanely, and in full compliance with domestic law and U.S. treaty obligations.”
The impact of a pandemic
In 2019, Yakima airport had 45 ICE flights from May 7 through Dec. 30, according to city data, with about 1,142 detainees boarding buses for the detention center in Tacoma and 1,920 boarding planes out of the airport, according to data from the city of Yakima.
In 2020, from Jan. 7 through Dec. 15, the city’s airport had 46 ICE flights, with about 107 detainees boarding buses and about 1,405 detainees boarding planes out of the airport, according to city data.
The Yakima Immigrant Response Network has recorded 46 flights with higher numbers of detainees witnessed; 176 passengers boarding buses to Tacoma in 2020, and 1,458 passengers bused from Tacoma and transferred to deportation flights.
Danielle Surkatty, a member of the Yakima Immigrant Response Network, noted that the number of people being transported through the months of the pandemic has dwindled, but ICE is still running its routine Tuesday flights. Two flights, one on Jan. 12, and another on Dec. 22, were canceled, according to YIRN records.
The network has continued to observe each flight, although it has a new location for its vigils —the parking lot in front of the retail businesses on West Washington Avenue. Members have taken precautions to protect people from COVID-19, including limiting the number of people witnessing flights to a core group of about five people.
That group has noted very few people being transported north on flights from Phoenix and Las Vegas, with a majority of detainees being transferred south to El Paso, Texas, for deportation, Surkatty said.
The future of ICE in Yakima
Flights have arrived at the Yakima airport from Mesa, Arizona; Houston and San Antonio; Denver; and Ontario, California.
They’ve departed from Yakima to Las Vegas; Mesa; Brownsville and El Paso, Texas; and Denver.
They’ll likely continue to do so through 2021, although ICE says the arrangement is not ideal.
“This move has caused a significant increase in both the cost to taxpayers and travel time for detainees being transported to and from the Seattle area, as well as creating logistical and safety issues for detainees being transported and ICE staff,” the federal agency said in a statement.
The U.S. government’s lawsuit against King County over use of Boeing Field is still active, with an eight-day trial scheduled to start Feb. 16.