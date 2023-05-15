After the Yakima Valley saw its first 90-degree temperature of the season Saturday, more hotter-than-normal weather is predicted throughout the week, with record-setting highs possible.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office is predicting temperatures to reach the low to mid-90s by Friday and Saturday, which would set records in Yakima.
“This is close to 15 degrees above average for this time of year in the Yakima Valley,” said Cole Evans, a meteorologist with the NWS Pendleton office. “High atmospheric pressure is sitting over us, and that allows the air to warm over time.”
After a week of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the Yakima Air Terminal recorded high temperatures of 89 degrees Friday, 90 degrees Saturday and 89 degrees Sunday.
While none of those set records -- a heat wave with temperatures reaching 96 and 98 on those dates hit the Yakima Valley in 1949 -- two records could fall later this week.
The Yakima temperature records for May 19 (88 degrees in 2008) and May 20 (89 degrees in 1958) could be broken, as the NWS expects high temperatures later this week to reach 92 degrees Thursday and Friday and 94 Saturday.
“We are expecting the heat to peak sometime over the weekend,” Evans said. “It’s always tricky to look too far ahead, but we could see temperatures closer to normal by next week.”
Upper-80-degree temperatures are predicted for Yakima early this week, with slightly higher-than-normal dew points as thunderstorms are possible.
“We do have a weather system coming through making it a little more humid,” Evans said. “There is a chance of thunderstorms, especially (Monday) night and also on Tuesday.”
Although a trace of light rain was reported early Monday, officially there has been only 0.05 inches of precipitation at the Yakima airport this month, all of it falling May 5. The normal amount for the month is 0.74 inches.
Sunnyside also is expected to be hot this week, as the NWS predicts highs of 93 Thursday and Friday and 95 Saturday.
The weather service forecast is similar for Ellensburg, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday. Highs there will be slightly cooler than the Yakima Valley, with temperatures predicted to peak at 90 degrees Saturday.
