While March and April were among the driest recorded, water supplies on the Yakima River Basin are still in good shape, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The May water forecast released Wednesday shows there is still a significant amount of snowpack in the mountains, ensuring that at least three of the basin’s five reservoirs will reach full capacity.
“Everyone will receive 100% (of their water allotment),” said Chris Lynch, a water manager and engineer at the BOR’s Terrace Heights office. “They’ll be able to take what they need for their crops.”
In March, precipitation in the basin was 43.4% of average in March, and 39% in April, which Lynch said made them the third-driest March and April in 110 years of weather reports.
But the above-average snowpack in the Cascades has not experienced major melting yet, and the reservoirs are filling normally, Lynch said.
While there can be a chance of additional rain in May and June, Lynch said the weather will likely be drier, with large-scale snowmelts occurring in early May and June.
The only two reservoirs not expected to hit full capacity are Lake Keechelus and Lake Kachess, while Cle Elum, Bumping and Rimrock lakes are expected to be at 100% capacity before drawdowns occur, Lynch said.